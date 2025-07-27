NASCAR’s $1M Challenge Turns Into Sponsor Wars, Recreating Bud vs Miller Rivalry at Brickyard

NASCAR’s inaugural In-Season Challenge is heating up the Brickyard 400, and it’s not just Ty Gibbs versus Ty Dillon for the $1 million prize. The real fireworks are off the track, where Gibbs’ sponsor, SAIA, and Dillon’s sponsor, Sea Best, have thrown down a spicy side bet. The loser of the Ty vs. Ty showdown will donate $10,000 to Toys for Tots, turning the tournament finale into a throwback to the iconic Budweiser and Miller sponsor battles from NASCAR’s past. It’s a feel-good wager with a competitive edge that adds extra juice to Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The In-Season Challenge, a 32-driver single-elimination bracket, has now whittled down to Gibbs and Dillon after five races. Gibbs, the No. 6 seed, qualified fifth. Underdog Dillon, seeded 32nd, will start 26th. Their head-to-head finish will determine the million-dollar payout for their team owner.

However, SAIA and Sea Best are stealing the spotlight. This sponsor showdown recalls the old-school rivalries that once fueled NASCAR’s golden era, when brands battled fiercely to outshine each other. A $10,000 charity bet might not reach the intensity of the Bud-Miller ad wars, but it has fans buzzing about a fresh chapter in NASCAR’s sponsor story.

This Brickyard battle isn’t just about the money, as it’s more about bragging rights and heart. Gibbs and Dillon are racing for glory, and SAIA and Sea Best are making sure that kids benefit too, thanks to their Toys for Tots wager.

Back in 2006, Miller Lite, backing Kurt Busch’s No. 2 Dodge, threw down a wild bet with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Budweiser-sponsored No. 8 Chevy. Miller’s marketing chief Tom Long proposed that the driver with lower points in the Nextel Cup Series would swap paint schemes for a race in 2007. Imagine Junior in blue Miller colors or Busch in red Bud livery. Junior shut it down, saying, “This is a joke, right? I’m focused on the season and winning races, so I’m not interested in a stunt like this. I’m the Bud guy.”

That Bud-Miller clash was peak NASCAR showmanship, with brands flexing as hard as the drivers. SAIA and Sea Best’s $10,000 bet doesn’t quite reach that level of chaos, but it carries the same energy. Sponsors are duking it out to hype their drivers and support a good cause. Fans are loving it, especially since it ties today’s NASCAR to its colorful past.

This kind of off-track drama is what keeps the sport interesting. From the Bud-Miller paint scheme dare to today’s Toys for Tots wager, sponsors are showing they can still stir the pot and keep fans engaged. The Brickyard 400 is already a crown jewel, but the SAIA versus Sea Best showdown is adding a fresh layer of excitement to Indy’s legacy.

As the race unfolds, the on-track action is just as fierce, and Stage 2 brought its own set of fireworks.

Brickyard 400 Stage 2 updates

Ryan Blaney grabbed a crucial playoff point by winning Stage 2 at the Brickyard 400, outrunning Kyle Larson in a thrilling battle to the line. The top 10 shaped up with Blaney leading, followed by Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, and Bubba Wallace.

Around lap 97, Blaney and Larson went toe-to-toe for the stage win. Blaney got the jump while Larson clawed his way to second, pushing Keselowski back to fifth. At the restart, Blaney, who hadn’t pitted since the Stage 1 break, held the lead. Keselowski, Byron, Bowman, and Larson rounded out the top five.

Chase Elliott, running 12th, was the last lead-lap car to pit under green earlier, while the next 11 cars hit the pits under caution. Chase Briscoe and others who pitted will restart outside the top 10 and face a track position challenge. Drivers who came in around lap 93 will need less fuel in Stage 3, but a few timely cautions could flip the entire race strategy. With 23 cars still on the lead lap, the final stage is set for a dramatic finish.