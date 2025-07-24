NASCAR’s Schedule Not Yet Given Up on Abandoned Oval Track as They “Hope” to Bring It Back

Step back in time because the 2018 Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway still lingers in the memory like a hot summer night! That race on July 1 was a slick, sweaty battle, with the track surface throwing curveballs all day. The Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Kyle Busch dominated, leading a race-high 59 laps, but the Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet of Kyle Larson turned heads with a gritty comeback. Struggling early, Larson clawed toward the front and found himself in striking range with 15 laps left. Busch held the lead, but Larson was closing, running a lower line in Turns 1 and 2 to gain an edge.

On the penultimate lap, Larson pulled within a car length, and Busch started mirror driving to block him. As they hit the white flag, Larson went all-in with a daring slide job into Turn 1. It was a gutsy move that sent his No. 42 Chevrolet up the track and clipped Busch’s left rear quarter panel. The contact wiggled Busch, letting Larson snatch the lead momentarily as the crowd lost its mind. But Busch took his revenge and won, as he hit the bumper of Larson’s No. 42 in Turn 3, which ended his winning hopes as he went spinning down the track.

For nearly two decades, Chicagoland was a Cup Series cornerstone. From 2011 to 2017, it even kicked off the NASCAR Playoffs, replacing New Hampshire in that high-stakes opening slot. But by the late 2010s, cracks began to show. Attendance dipped, TV ratings for intermediate tracks declined, and NASCAR felt the need to shake things up with short tracks, road courses, and new venues.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 accelerated the shift. That year’s race was canceled, and by 2021, Chicagoland vanished from the calendar, replaced by Road America and others. It was never officially closed, but as of 2025, no national series have roared back. Now, a new rumor has sparked hope for longtime Chicagoland faithful.

Chicagoland Speedway revival rumors

That nostalgic hum might get a revival, because NASCAR is hinting at bringing racing back to Chicagoland Speedway. Rumors have been swirling for months that the Joliet facility could get a second chance, and a spokesperson for the company recently told Crain’s they’re eager to make it happen.

Chicagoland Speedway, owned by NASCAR and located about 50 miles southwest of downtown Chicago, has been mostly dormant since the pandemic hit. It opened in 2001, hosted 90 races, and served as the playoff opener from 2011 to 2017. The last Cup race was held there in 2019. Lately, it’s seen smaller events, but nothing matches the energy of a Cup Series showdown. NASCAR has maintained an active business license with the state, which suggests there’s still some interest in preserving the track.

This buzz follows closely on the heels of NASCAR pausing the Chicago Street Race downtown, with tentative plans to possibly return in 2027. While nothing is guaranteed, the organization has said it will keep its Chicago office open and remain active in the community. That decision has left fans wondering what’s next.

Enter the Joliet hope. “While we currently do not have a timeline or specific series, we do hope to bring NASCAR racing back to Chicagoland Speedway at some point in the future,” a NASCAR spokesperson said. The track would need some renovations before stock cars return, but it appears to have had some level of maintenance.

NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar, a vocal supporter of Chicagoland’s comeback, recently visited and posted a video online, noting, “It’s kind of abandoned, but obviously somebody is taking care of it.” During a Twitch livestream, he even talked about next year’s race like it was a done deal. “Dude, I’m gonna be so pumped for Chicagoland next year. That track’s going to be badass in the Next Gen car. The track didn’t look bad when I flew over it.”

Military base preps up for NASCAR race debut

While Chicagoland fans hold their breath, NASCAR is already planning a fresh chapter with a bold new addition. With the Chicago Street Course taking a break next year, the series needed a new street course event, and they’ve chosen something wild. Chicago will be replaced by an all-new race in San Diego, featuring all three national divisions at Naval Base Coronado over the June 19–21 weekend. This new event swaps the Fourth of July atmosphere for a different kind of celebration.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovation Officer, couldn’t hide his excitement. “As part of our nation’s 250th anniversary, we are honored for NASCAR to join the celebration as we host our first street race at a military base, Naval Base Coronado. NASCAR San Diego Weekend will honor the Navy’s history and the men and women who serve as we take the best motorsports in the world to the streets of Naval Base Coronado.”

This will be the first Cup race ever held on an active military base. It is a one-year agreement, and while the exact layout is still under wraps, iRacing played a role in designing the course. The race is scheduled for just two weeks before the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan added, “NASCAR embodies the very best of the American spirit through speed, precision and an unyielding pursuit of excellence. Hosting a race aboard Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of naval aviation, it’s not just a historic first, it’s a powerful tribute to the values we share: grit, teamwork and love of country. From the flight deck to the finish line, this collaboration reflects the operational intensity and unity of purpose that define both the United States Navy and NASCAR. We’re proud to open our gates to the American people, honor those who wear the uniform, and inspire the next generation to step forward and serve something greater than themselves.”

This race also marks the return of the Cup Series to Southern California. The last points-paying race there was at Auto Club Speedway in 2023, which has since been demolished. The Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum concluded in 2024. Now, with military tradition meeting racing innovation, the motorsports world is watching closely.