No Exit in Sight as Denny Hamlin Commits Future to Joe Gibbs & Co.

Denny Hamlin’s not going anywhere. Joe Gibbs Racing dropped big news today, announcing that the NASCAR veteran has signed a multi-year contract extension to keep piloting the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE in the Cup Series. At 44, Hamlin’s still a force, sitting fourth in the 2025 points standings with four wins this season alone.

With 58 career victories, ranking him 11th all-time, he’s the heart and soul of JGR, having made every single one of his 706 Cup starts with the team. That’s loyalty that’s hard to beat in any sport. Hamlin’s resume is stacked—three Daytona 500 wins (2016, 2019, 2020), three Southern 500s (2010, 2017, 2021), and a Coca-Cola 600 trophy (2022). While the #11 underwent a major overhaul with Chris Gabehart being promoted to competition direction, Chris Gayle and Hamlin have formed good synergy. Perhaps a two-year runway is what the #11 team is looking at that will allow the driver to complete his NASCAR story with a championship triumph.

“Joe and everyone at JGR are family to me and have done so much for me over the last 20 years,” Hamlin said, hyped about the team’s new partners and strong 2025 start. Joe Gibbs himself got sentimental, saying, “It is just really special when you think about everything we’ve experienced over the past 20 years, from that first moment when J.D. recognized his talent at a test session, until now.” Hamlin’s locked in, and JGR’s betting on him to keep chasing that elusive championship.

This is a developing story.