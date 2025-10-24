$108 Billion Partner Ends NASCAR Chapter with a Heartfelt Farewell Gesture

Sponsorship’s the lifeblood of NASCAR’s top tiers, stitching brands to the sport since the Winston days of 1971 to 2003. The Cup Series flipped to a multi-partner setup in 2020, roping in Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, GEICO, and Xfinity as Premier Partners.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Down in the Xfinity Series, the title sponsor carousel spun from Busch to Nationwide, landing on Xfinity in 2015, and now, after a decade, Xfinity’s peeling out for good. The exit’s bittersweet, but Xfinity’s bowing out with a bang, a heartfelt nod to fans that’s got the garage grinning.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Xfinity’s ad-free encore

Xfinity’s capping its 2015–2025 Xfinity Series title run with a gift that hits the heart: the final stage of the championship race on The CW goes completely commercial-free, no ads, no side-boxes, just pure racing rubber.

It’s a bold “thank you” to fans, turning the high-stakes closing laps, usually prime ad real estate, into an uninterrupted thrill ride. The CW’s on board, ditching breaks for the decisive 100-plus laps, a move that keeps eyes glued to the action.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Rewind to 2015, Xfinity slid in after Nationwide, branding the series as the ladder for Cup stars, a decade of drivers climbing from Xfinity to the big show. As O’Reilly Auto Parts takes the title in 2026, Xfinity’s ad-free stage is a mic-drop moment, a brand saying “we loved this ride” while gifting fans the best view of the finale. It’s savvy too, reminding everyone of their decade-long love affair with the series, boosting goodwill as they hand off the baton.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The gesture’s gold for viewers sick of missing restarts or wrecks to commercials. This uninterrupted stretch could spike satisfaction, keep remotes still, and cement Xfinity’s legacy as the sponsor that put fans first. It’s a farewell that feels less like a goodbye and more like a green-flag lap, the perfect punctuation on a sponsorship era that shaped the series’ soul.

Xfinity’s exit laps into fresh blood, with Rajah Caruth snagging a part-time 2026 Xfinity Series ride in JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevy, a nod to the series’ role as talent’s proving ground.

JRM’s part-time Xfinity bet

The 23-year-old Truck Series winner, fresh off Las Vegas 2024 and Nashville 2025 victories, brings 23 Xfinity starts, best of 12th at Martinsville in 2022 and 2023, with three top-15s and nine top-20s, averaging 23.1. His HendrickCars.com-backed Spire Truck run landed him seventh in 2024 points, and now he’s chasing a Championship 4 at Martinsville, eyeing his first final.

Caruth’s Xfinity hops with Hendrick, Alpha Prime, and Jordan Anderson show Chevy grit, and his ARCA days, third in 2022 with nine top-fives and 18 top-10s in 25 starts, scream potential.

JRM’s No. 88, a storied ride, gets a part-time spark as the series shifts to O’Reilly Auto Parts branding, a bridge from Xfinity’s fan-first farewell to the next era’s riser. Caruth’s not full-time yet, schedule TBD, but his Truck triumphs and Xfinity flashes make him the kind of talent Xfinity’s decade spotlighted, ready to carry the torch into 2026’s new chapter.