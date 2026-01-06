$185B Automotive Giant to Hold Global Racing Event with NASCAR Stars in Attendance

An American automotive heavyweight valued at $185 billion is preparing to stage one of the most ambitious motorsports gatherings in recent memory: a single night at a historic venue, uniting multiple racing disciplines under one global launch.

The company behind the event is Ford Racing.

“We want to showcase ourselves as America’s racing team,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Racing, while announcing the brand’s 2026 season kickoff, scheduled for January 15, 2026, at Michigan Central Station in Detroit. The landmark venue, extensively restored by Ford, adds historical weight to the moment, particularly given the company’s Detroit origins.

A teaser video released by Ford Racing confirms that NASCAR drivers, Dakar competitors, team personnel, executives, and a major vehicle reveal will all be part of the event, positioning it as a unified reset rather than a traditional season preview.

All teams set to share one stage

Ford Racing has confirmed that its NASCAR roster will be in attendance, alongside representatives from its Dakar Rally, endurance racing, and Formula 1 programs. The January 15 launch is designed as a rare convergence across disciplines that are typically introduced separately.

“From the thunderous roar of NASCAR to the grueling challenges of endurance racing and the relentless grit of our off-road teams tackling Dakar and Baja, every facet of Ford’s global racing prowess will be on full display,” Rushbrook said in an official Ford blog post. “This isn’t just a launch; it’s a declaration of intent across every racing discipline.”

By hosting NASCAR competitors alongside global programs, Ford reinforces the series’ continued importance to its identity, even as it expands its international motorsports footprint.

The decision to stage the launch in Detroit marks a strategic departure from Ford’s traditional North Carolina-based motorsports events. Timing the showcase alongside Detroit Auto Show industry days further amplifies exposure while reconnecting the brand’s racing future to its manufacturing roots.

A central pillar of the event is Ford’s return to Formula 1 through its partnership with Red Bull Powertrains, which is set to begin with the 2026 season. Under the new regulations, power units will feature 50 percent electrical power and fully sustainable fuels, aligning with Ford’s broader electrification strategy.

The Detroit launch will serve as the public debut of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era, with Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls expected to unveil their 2026 liveries as part of the showcase.

Ford has not competed in Formula 1 since 2004, making its 2026 entry a return after a 22-year absence. Rather than fielding a standalone works team, Ford has opted for a partnership-driven approach, focusing on powertrain development and long-term technology transfer to production vehicles.

Dakar, Endurance, and NASCAR programs highlight Ford’s breadth

Ford’s Dakar Rally program will also feature prominently following a podium finish in 2025. The Raptor T1+ effort continues to expand, using the world’s toughest rally raid as a proving ground for durability and performance that feeds directly into consumer vehicles like the F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor.

In endurance racing, the Mustang GT3 remains central to Ford’s global campaign while laying the groundwork for a top-class prototype return in 2027, echoing the brand’s historic GT40 dominance at Le Mans.

NASCAR remains a cornerstone. The Mustang Dark Horse will continue competing across the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series, with Ford entering 2026 backed by teams such as Penske and RFK Racing and a legacy of more than 700 Cup Series victories.

2024 FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE on display at the New York International Auto Show

Ford also confirmed that the event will feature the world debut of an all-new high-performance production road car tied directly to its racing programs.

“For the first time ever, fans worldwide will get an exclusive sneak peek at an all-new Ford Racing production road car,” the company stated.

Ford has not disclosed specifications or naming details, but it has emphasized a direct racing-to-road connection, reinforcing its long-standing performance philosophy rather than positioning the reveal as a standalone concept.

Manufacturers like Toyota Gazoo Racing have previously staged multi-series motorsports showcases, but Ford’s approach is broader in scope. By combining NASCAR, Formula 1, Dakar, endurance racing, and a production vehicle debut into a single Detroit-based launch tied to the auto show calendar, Ford is making a more integrated statement.

With annual automotive revenue approaching $185 billion, the unified season launch functions as more than a ceremony. It signals how Ford intends to compete across disciplines while translating racing innovation into future road vehicles.

What happens on track will ultimately define success. But on January 15, in the heart of Detroit, Ford Racing will make its position clear: this is a global motorsports operation, anchored in America, and built to compete everywhere.