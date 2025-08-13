1 Year After Losing Wife, Shane Van Gisbergen’s Father Leaves Emotional Message for Son

When Shane van Gisbergen took the checkered flag at Watkins Glen, his father, Robert, stood in Victory Lane with tears in his eyes. For the first time, he was there to see his son cross the finish line in a NASCAR Cup Series race. It was a moment years in the making, and Robert had plenty to say, not just for his son, but for the long road that finally brought them together at the track.

Back in Chicago, when Shane stunned the racing world with a historic debut win, Robert had been absent, held back by illness and the weight of recent family tragedies with the loss of his wife, mother and sister. But at Watkins Glen, as Shane climbed out of the car and found his father waiting, the emotion between them said more than words ever could.

Shane van Gisbergen’s debut NASCAR Cup Series season has been nothing short of historic, with 4 wins making him the most successful rookie in Cup Series history. Driving the No. 88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, he also earned 4 poles, 8 top-10s, and led 267 laps, securing the No. 2 playoff seed. Yet, among all the triumphs, his most cherished moment came at Watkins Glen, when his father, Robers, stood by his side in Victory Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Father, son, and a moment worth the miles

After a dominant performance at Watkins Glen International, Shane van Gisbergen took a moment to dedicate his victory to his father, Robert saying, “This one was for dear old dad.”

Robert van Gisbergen three-week visit was scheduled to coincide with a trio of his son Shane’s NASCAR Cup Series races, and the first event he attended would prove to be unforgettable, witnessing his son’s win. The triumph was particularly meaningful as it was a shared moment between a son and a father, who had traveled 8,000 miles to witness the race.

During the post-race interview, a visibly proud Robert van Gisbergen shared his thoughts on witnessing his son’s victory. “I was pretty impressed in Chicago a couple of years ago, but this is pretty cool,” he said, admiring both the team’s efforts and the venue itself. “This is my first time here, and I’m very impressed with everything.” He then added with a touch of a grin, “I got in early. I probably shouldn’t say this, but I went to Knoxville for three nights. I couldn’t help myself, and it was pretty cool, too.”

With Shane’s sister also having moved out, the racer’s father had been feeling a deep sense of loneliness. This family hardship was the source of van Gisbergen’s homesickness, making his father’s presence at the track all the more special.

Despite the emotional distance, their bond remains strong. Robert spoke of his son’s independence but also of their cherished time together, saying, “He’s a big boy now and can decide what he wants. He comes to New Zealand most Christmases, so we have a fair bit of fun and activities going on when he’s back.”

Now that SVG has already proved his dominance on road courses, the real challenge lies ahead with the oval tracks that stand in his way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SVG bets big on the Roval as oval tracks threaten playoff hopes

Shane van Gisbergen’s rookie NASCAR Cup Series season has been a road-course masterclass. His dominant win at Watkins Glen, leading 38 of 90 laps and finishing over 11 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell, marked his fourth road-course victory of the year, tying Denny Hamlin for most wins and setting a new rookie record. But with the playoffs approaching, the spotlight shifts from his road-course brilliance to the oval tracks that have haunted his season.

SVG’s next challenge is the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on August 17, an oval where he’ll need to show progress. His oval finishes have mostly hovered mid-pack, and the first round of the playoffs includes tough tracks like Darlington, Gateway, and Bristol.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If he can survive those, his best shot may come at the Charlotte Roval on October 5, the final race of the second playoff round. The Roval, a 2.28-mile hybrid road course built into the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval, plays to SVG’s strengths.

Calling the Roval a “funky, odd track but a pretty cool challenge,” he’s banking on experience and momentum to carry him through. If he reaches the Roval, it could be the turning point in his playoff run, a chance to convert road-course magic into championship momentum.