Peak Kyle Busch vs. Peak Larson?: Fans Say ‘Not Even Close!’

Talk about a plot twist in the racing world when Kyle Busch had once signed a deal to run the Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren, ready to chase that open-wheel glory. But then, like a last-lap pass, Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports swooped in, snagging the deal for Larson’s 2025 “Double” attempt at Indy and Charlotte.

Both drivers have led the charge as the talented drivers from their generations. For Kyle Busch, it was his early days in the Truck Series and then the rookie year with Hendrick Motorsports. Interestingly, he used to pilot the No. 5 HMS Chevy when Larson was learning to drive sticks. Yet, despite the age difference, they still compete against each other on Sundays.

Their 2017 Bristol duel was a masterclass in mutual respect, with Busch firing back, “You’re an animal behind the wheel.” They’ve got that fearless, all-in vibe that makes them legends, whether they’re battling door to door or trading compliments. Then there’s their driving styles, aggressive yet adaptable, just in different flavors.

Their 2018 Chicagoland showdown was a classic, with bumper-to-bumper racing that showed off their clutch performance. Busch knocked Larson out in the final corner, but the up-and-coming driver had no hard feelings. “I knew he would get to my back bumper and move me out of the way, which he did. So, I mean, I know some fans probably already don’t like Kyle Busch, but that was just kind of hard racing there, I thought.”

Having seen Rowdy pick up those two Cup Series titles, Larson answered with his triumph in 2021. He was on a roll. After that Twitch stream controversy, he got the chance to redeem himself at Hendrick Motorsports, driving the same #5 Chevy which Busch used to drive once. With 10 Cup wins and two streaks of three wins in a row, Larson announced himself to the NASCAR world, cementing his spot as one of the best drivers in the garage.

Well, the times have changed, and the old guard of Kyle Busch seems to be losing ground on Larson’s stride. This led to a conversation between the fans on Reddit as they compared the two drivers from their prime years. “Hot take: peak Kyle Busch wouldn’t beat peak Kyle Larson” got the NASCAR faithful riled up, and the comments are a wild ride

Reddit fans duke It Out Over Busch vs. Larson

This fan started the feud with the comment, “Peak Kyle Larson would hit the wall on lap 5 then spin out on lap 205.” It was a jab to Larson’s double attempt this year when his day went south fast at the Coca-Cola 600, smacking the wall on Lap 38, spinning off Turn 4 by Lap 42, and later getting caught in a multi-car wreck on Lap 246, limping to a 37th-place finish. Earlier, he’d crashed at Indy on Lap 91, a rough reminder that his aggressive style can sometimes bite back. It’s a knock on Larson’s occasional overzealousness, even in his prime.

Another fan didn’t pull punches, “Peak Kyle Larson would get himself suspended 4 weeks into the season, letting Busch win by default.” Ouch. That’s a nod to Larson’s 2020 suspension from Chip Ganassi Racing after a racial slur slipped out during an iRacing livestream, just four races into the year. The sidelining handed rivals like Busch free rein to stack wins and points, a low moment that still stings for Larson fans. It’s a reminder that off-track missteps can overshadow even the brightest talent.

Then came a more measured take, “I think if you put Busch and Larson in top equipment during both of their primes Busch outpoints him big time and Larson wins more races.” Larson’s 2021 season was a high-water mark, with 10 Cup wins and a championship to boot. But Busch’s prime was a masterclass in consistency, racking up over 60 wins across NASCAR’s top three series by 2024. Fans argue Busch’s point totals would edge out Larson’s flashier race-day heroics, especially in equal cars. Can you imagine Larson winning five-plus races in the RCR equipment? So this right here was a genuine argument made by the fan.

The Busch fans brought receipts, “I’m sorry but Busch was WAY more versatile than you give him credit. Busch for awhile was the only guy that had a win at every track on the schedule until Nascar started going nuts on adding new tracks. Busch was dominant at short tracks, he owned Bristol for the longest time. and know he’s not incredible on road courses but he’s got just as many wins as Larson and shit Busch even has a cup dirt win which shockingly Larson couldn’t do. Also the biggest difference is Busch has wins at superspeedways in Cup where Larson hasn’t in cup and has just one Daytona win in xfinity. like Larson and haven’t been the biggest Busch fan but respect his talent and Busch in his prime right now has the edge.”

Busch’s versatility is unmatched. He’s the only driver to win at every active Cup track by 2024, ruled short tracks like Bristol and Richmond, and even nabbed a 2023 Bristol Dirt win, something Larson’s yet to do in Cup. His superspeedway wins at Daytona and Talladega also give him a leg up over Larson, whose lone superspeedway victory came in Xfinity. For now, the fans say Busch’s prime edges out Larson’s but it’s a close call.