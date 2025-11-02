“Play Dirty”: Denny Hamlin’s Dad Issues No Non-Sense Advise for Championship Race

Denny Hamlin has built one of the most impressive résumés in NASCAR history. With 60 Cup Series wins as of late 2025, including big victories at the Daytona 500 (2016, 2019, 2020) and the Coca-Cola 600 (2022), his career speaks for itself. Yet despite all that success, the championship has always found a way to escape him. He remains the winningest driver without a title, a fact that has become a defining part of his legacy.

This year, though, things may finally be coming together. Hamlin has shown strong pace and consistency all season, with multiple wins and steady performances that brought him back to the Championship 4 with confidence and experience. And this time, his dad might want it even more than he does.

Hamlin Sr. wants Denny to play dirty

In a fiery but heartfelt pre-race moment at Phoenix Raceway, Denny Hamlin’s father, Dennis Hamlin Sr., gave his son some blunt advice that quickly went viral. During a clip shared and reposted across social media, Hamlin Sr. asked, “How do you feel about the car?”

Denny replied, “I think it’s gonna handle good.” His father then said, “Good, because it’s the first time I’m gonna tell you to play dirty. Knock them out of the way if you have to.” It was a mix of humor and old-school toughness, perfectly capturing the determination of a father who’s watched his son come close so many times but never seal the deal.

For Denny, those words carried more weight than they seemed. Since joining the Cup Series full-time in 2006, Hamlin has built an incredible career. He has 60 victories, tied for 10th all-time, and three Daytona 500 wins to his name. Yet, despite five Championship 4 appearances since 2014, he has never won the big one. His dad’s advice to “play dirty” reflects the hunger and frustration of years spent chasing a title that always slipped away.

Dennis Hamlin has been a key figure in his son’s journey, from their short-track days in Chesterfield, Virginia, to Denny’s time with Joe Gibbs Racing and now his co-ownership at 23XI Racing. His tough-love approach reflects their blue-collar roots.

In past interviews, Dennis credited Denny’s discipline and drive for keeping him competitive despite heartbreaking near-misses like losing the 2010 title to Jimmie Johnson and the 2021 Championship 4 to Kyle Larson. His latest message, urging his son to be aggressive, mirrors the intensity needed to win in NASCAR’s playoff era.

Denny’s response, “I’ll do whatever I got to,” said everything. After past heartbreaks caused by pit errors, tough luck, or contact with rivals, Hamlin knows what’s at stake. His 2025 Toyota Camry has shown strong speed all season, and his playoff run has been steady and composed.

His father’s fiery words might have been said half-jokingly, but they spoke a truth every racer knows: sometimes, to win after 18 years of heartbreak, you have to be tougher than ever.

While Hamlin’s father rallies behind his son, Chase Briscoe is drawing a wave of support from his hometown of Mitchell, Indiana.

Briscoe’s hometown storm

The small town of 3,500 people is all-in for their local hero. “My entire high school gym is doing a watch party,” Briscoe said. “They say there’s going to be 1,500 people there. I don’t think our gym even holds that many! The American Legion is doing one, too. My whole career, whether it was ARCA or now Cup, that town has always supported me.”

The excitement is real. “It’s wild,” Briscoe added. “It’s crazy to see how much support you get when you come from such a small town. I’ve heard of people driving two or three hours just to come to Mitchell and watch the race.” NBC Sports has covered the story, showing the town’s pride like a documentary in motion.

Briscoe’s first year with Joe Gibbs Racing has been strong, with three wins, 15 top-five finishes, and seven poles. For Mitchell, that’s more than numbers as it’s proof their hometown racer has made it to NASCAR’s biggest stage.

As Hamlin’s father cheers with passion and Briscoe’s entire town watches with pride, all eyes now turn to Phoenix. Two storms are brewing, with one born from years of heartbreak, the other from small-town hope. Only one will end in victory.