Popular American Driver Vows to Revive Iconic Race Track Years After It Was “Left for the Dead”

Once upon a time, Mansfield Motor Speedway was the place every Ohio NASCAR fan wanted to be! A half-mile oval in Ohio, where the roar of engines felt like music on a sunny Memorial Day weekend. The grandstands once used to host packed crowds cheering on their favorite drivers as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tore around the 0.440-mile short track from 2004 to 2008.

Back then, Mansfield wasn’t just a racetrack—it was a summer tradition, a spot where families would gather to cheer on their heroes, swapping stories about the races they’d seen while the sun dipped low in the sky. The track welcomed all kinds of racing, from the NASCAR Camping World East Series to the Whelen Modified Tour, making it a little slice of motorsport heaven in Ohio.

But by 2010, the crowds were gone, the engines fell silent, and Mansfield Motor Speedway was left to the weeds. Its once-lively grandstands sit empty like a forgotten photo album, breaking the hearts of fans who’d grown up there. There have been attempts to give this track a new life, but for some reason or another, the owners have abandoned it. Now, after all these years, the track is once again on the verge of getting a new makeover, and Matt Tifft is leading the revival process.

Former RCR driver shared a picture of an overgrown racetrack with a caption that lit up the racing world: “Time to bring it back?” For fans who knew Tifft’s Ohio roots, Mansfield immediately came to mind. And the buzz was electric, like a spark plug firing up an old engine. Could this track, left for dead all those years ago, really come back to life?

Matt Tifft’s Vision to Resurrect Mansfield Motor Speedway

Just a few days ago, on May 30, Matt Tifft made the announcement. He’s bought Mansfield Motor Speedway, and he’s on a mission to bring it back to the glory days that still live in so many memories. Tifft, who grew up in Hinckley, Ohio, not far from the track, couldn’t hide his excitement as he talked about watching races there as a kid, dreaming of the day he’d be the one behind the wheel.

Mansfield has a storied past, hosting the NASCAR Truck Series in the 2000s before switching to dirt racing in 2017 with events like the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the All Star Circuit of Champions. The last race was the Dirt Million on August 24, 2019, with Brandon Sheppard taking the win. But after that, the track closed again, its grandstands and SAFER barriers sold off, leaving it a shadow of what it once was.

Tifft’s got a vision to change all that, picturing Mansfield as a place where fans can come together again, just like they did all those years ago, making new memories while honoring the old ones. He shared a hype video that’s got everyone buzzing, blending clips of Mansfield’s asphalt days with its dirt racing moments, leaving folks wondering which way he’ll go.

Will it be a paved oval ready to welcome NASCAR back, or a dirt track for the late model crowd to tear up? Tifft isn’t spilling all the details yet, but he’s already started working on the property, pouring his heart into a project that’s clearly personal. It’s going to take a hell lot of work as Mansfield Motor Speedway needs everything from new grandstands to a fresh racing surface, a tall order for anyone.

But Tifft’s deep ties to NASCAR, as a former driver and a team owner, give him the know-how to pull it off, and his passion is the kind that can move mountains. This revival could be a game-changer, not just for Mansfield but for other forgotten tracks across the country, showing what’s possible when someone believes in the magic of racing. And if another track’s story is anything to go by, Tifft might just have the inspiration he needs to make Mansfield shine again.

North Wilkesboro’s Revival Sets a Precedent

Mansfield isn’t the only track that’s been given a second chance to shine, and North Wilkesboro Speedway’s comeback story is one that it can take a few lessons from. Tucked away in the foothills of North Carolina, North Wilkesboro was once a NASCAR gem, hosting Cup Series races from 1949 to 1996. And then came the trend of intermediate tracks, and all that remained of the short-track was the tales from the past.

It was where legends like Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. battled it out, leaving tire marks and memories on a short track that became a fan favorite. But when it closed in 1996, the place fell into a sad kind of sleep, with weeds taking over the asphalt and the grandstands crumbling, earning it the nickname of NASCAR’s most famous ghost track. For years, it seemed like North Wilkesboro would stay a memory, a place fans could only visit in their minds.

That all changed when folks like Dale Earnhardt Jr. decided it was time to wake the track up. In 2020, Earnhardt Jr. helped kick off a cleanup effort, getting the track scanned for iRacing so its spirit could live on in the virtual world. Those virtual races sparked a fire, and by 2022, North Wilkesboro was hosting grassroots events, with fans showing up to see the track breathe again.

Then, in 2023, it made a big return, hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time in nearly 27 years, thanks to a $14 million boost from the state of North Carolina and Speedway Motorsports. The grandstands got a fresh coat of paint, the surface was repaved, and the crowd that showed up proved that North Wilkesboro still had a magic that couldn’t be forgotten!

Seeing what happened at North Wilkesboro gives a lot of hope for what Matt Tifft might do with Mansfield Motor Speedway. A track that’s been waiting for its own second chance. If Tifft can pour the same kind of love and grit into his project, Mansfield could soon be a spot where fans gather again. But he’s going to need all the help he can to revive this dormant track.