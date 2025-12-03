“Premier Means…Only One” – NASCAR Exec Trapped Into Admitting ‘Monopoly Status’ in Disastrous Courtroom Testimony

There are days in sports where the drama on the track feels secondary to what is happening behind closed doors. For NASCAR, this trial has become one of those moments. What started as a legal dispute between the sanctioning body and two race teams has now turned into a public examination of how the sport operates, who holds the power, and whether the system is built to grow racing or control it.

Continuing on that topic, Day 3 of the lawsuit trial had that conversation. And NASCAR exec Scott Prime became a victim of that trap.

NASCAR exec Scott Prime falls into his own trap

More people are watching. More note-taking. More side glances from lawyers who looked like they were waiting for the right moment to land something meaningful. And then Scott Prime walked into the witness chair.

Attorney Jeffrey Kessler began patiently, working through whether the 2025 charter deal was a negotiation or a deadline dressed up as one. Prime tried to soften the language, but eventually admitted what teams had suspected all along. It was a yes or no document, not a collaborative contract.

That was the opening Kessler wanted.

He asked whether that approach existed because NASCAR held monopoly power. Prime responded by calling NASCAR the premier stock car racing organization. Kessler pushed back, asking if Premier meant there were no other viable stock car leagues comparable in size or influence. After a noticeable pause, Prime delivered the sentence that echoed across group chats before lunch.

“Premier means there is only one of them.”

The courtroom fell silent. No objection. No walk back. Just a statement that landed heavier than any accusation from the plaintiffs.

From that moment forward, the tone changed. Kessler presented emails about how the Gen 6 car lacked intellectual property protections, and how the Next Gen platform was built to ensure NASCAR alone controlled its design. He showed internal discussions where Prime outlined five possible futures.

One option mirrored Speedway Motorsports’ rules. Another kept only the first 32 teams to sign. Others eliminated charters entirely or returned NASCAR to an open-entry model. Then there was the one that made everyone sit up a little straighter: Project Gold Codes, a system where NASCAR would own everything related to competition.

Steve Phelps replied to that message with a warning that felt almost prophetic: “They are playing with fire.”

Then came the detail that will likely be referenced long after this trial ends. The final charter draft was sent just before 5 PM with a midnight deadline. In a private message to colleagues, Prime wrote, “Do not want to put a gun to their head unless they want that.”

By the time the court recessed, one reality was hard to deny. The plaintiffs no longer needed to argue that NASCAR controlled the system. A NASCAR executive had effectively said it himself, on record.

The trial is far from over, but day three delivered something the garage had been waiting for. Confirmation. Clarity. And a moment where years of whispers became a sentence spoken into a microphone.

No matter how this ends, NASCAR cannot put the toothpaste back in the tube. The power structure that once operated quietly behind rulebooks and closed meetings is now being read into the record for everyone to hear.

Denny Hamlin and the whole garage feel every word Prime said

He explained those were promotional appearances, not the full story he’s telling now.

He also told the jury the charter deal came with a twenty-four-hour deadline late last year and would lock teams into a future with no real upside. He and Front Row Racing are asking for two hundred five million in damages because, in his words, the system controls parts, tracks, sponsors, everything.

When he got home after day two, Hamlin did exactly what his lawyers told him not to. He posted on X that he loved the fans and wouldn’t stop fighting. One day later, Scott Prime basically proved why Hamlin felt he had to say it.

Prime’s “premier means only one” moment wasn’t just a slip. It was the whole case in four words. No other series can pay the bills, no other series can run the big tracks, no other series can give sponsors what NASCAR gives. Teams either sign whatever NASCAR hands them or they vanish.

Hamlin has been yelling that from the rooftops. Now, NASCAR’s own executive said it under oath. The trial still has days to go, but Wednesday felt like the turning point. Premier means only one. And now a jury gets to decide what that really means.