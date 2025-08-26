Reporter Spills Last Minute Change in NASCAR Schedule as Fans Save Historic Track

NASCAR’s 2026 Cup Series schedule just dropped, and it’s a wild ride of bold moves and big returns. Think street racing on a Navy base, a fan-favorite oval roaring back to life, and a championship finale flipping the script. The 38-race slate, packed with two off-weekends and some spicy date shuffles, has everyone talking. From San Diego’s debut to Homestead reclaiming the crown, it’s a season built to thrill. But the real story? A last-minute switch sparked by fans who packed the stands to save a historic track.

The schedule’s got something for everyone: a brand-new street race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego on June 21, Chicagoland Speedway storming back on July 5, and North Wilkesboro earning a points-paying race on July 19. Homestead-Miami snags the championship on November 8, ending Phoenix’s reign. Even the All-Star Race is shaking things up, moving to Dover on May 17. NASCAR insiders and drivers are buzzing, some pumped, some scratching their heads, over what these changes mean for the sport’s heart and soul.

Kyle Petty’s all in on street races, arguing they bring fresh crowds to NASCAR, but he’s less thrilled about Chicagoland’s return, wishing the Chicago Street Race could’ve stayed. Denny Hamlin’s throwing shade with a “D-plus” grade, miffed about Dover losing its points race. William Byron’s sweating the details, scorching summer races and a long gap before the finale. But the biggest twist? Fans stepping up to save a track, forcing NASCAR to rethink its plans and keep a historic date alive.

Insider reactions on NASCAR’s schedule

On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck and spotter Freddie Kraft dove into the 2026 schedule, unpacking the changes with raw takes. When host Karsyn Elledge laid out the highlights with Easter off-week, Watkins Glen in May, Dover’s All-Star swap, North Wilkesboro’s points race, Chicagoland’s comeback, and Homestead’s finale — Kraft and Gluck didn’t hold back.

Freddie Kraft kicked things off with a nod to Watkins Glen’s new May date, “I don’t know how much different Watkins Glen is from Long Island but it’s colder, it’s colder but it’s May and we’re not going in March. It’s not going to snow in May. The thing that I think hurts that race is the fact that like kids are still in school that you know I don’t listen and I think I didn’t get all the way through the tear down because I went out drinking yesterday unfortunately. But I think what threw this off was the Richmond sell out right? I mean that’s what Jordan reported yeah.”

Kraft’s zeroing in on the ripple effect of Richmond’s 2025 sellout, the track’s first since 2018. That fan-driven triumph made NASCAR rethink its plans. Originally, Watkins Glen was set for its usual August slot, perfect for summer crowds. But Richmond’s packed grandstands forced a swap. Watkins Glen got bumped to May, a rainy month when kids are still in school, potentially tanking attendance for a track that used to draw 70,000 fans.

Jeff Gluck backed that up, spilling the tea on how Richmond’s success flipped the script, “Yea Jordan he had earlier versions of the schedule and Richmond was in May and Watkins Glen was in August and I think he said that after Richmond did so well they got to a point based on his sources where they’re like man we can’t. We can’t take this away. We just had a hit race. You know with the better tenants than we’ve had in years. We can’t screw Richmond now and after they just did this. So now what are we going to do?”

Richmond’s revival was a game-changer. After years of shrinking crowds and even losing a race weekend in 2021, the 2025 Cook Out 400 sold out, proving fans still love the place. NASCAR couldn’t mess with that momentum, so they locked in Richmond’s May date, shoving Watkins Glen into a tougher spot. It’s a classic case of fans saving a track and reshaping the schedule.

Gluck also sounded the alarm for Northeast fans, “But like I guess I’m just worried about the northeast fan because when you lumped over in this as well you know Pocono went from two races to one fine Dover went from 2 racing one fine but now they’re One race. Is the All-Star race now? Watkins Glen is you know, moved early and it’s back to back with Dover not you know? I don’t know how it’s far enough that I don’t have any people across that.”

He’s got a point. The Northeast used to be a NASCAR stronghold. Pocono had two races until 2021, Dover had two until the same year. Now, the region’s down to one points race at Pocono, with Dover relegated to the All-Star and Watkins Glen stuck in May. Fans who once had four chances to catch a Cup race nearby are getting shortchanged, all because Richmond’s fans showed up and saved their track.

Blaney’s take on Chicagoland’s comeback and San Diego’s big moment

After Daytona’s qualifying got rained out for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Ryan Blaney snagged the pole and used his media session to weigh in on the 2026 schedule. The Team Penske driver was all smiles about Chicagoland Speedway’s return after a six-year hiatus. “I think bringing Chicagoland back is a great move. With losing the Chicago Street Race, bringing in Chicagoland, at least Illinois still has a race in their state, so I’m happy with that, and Joliet isn’t terribly far away from the city,” Blaney said.

Blaney’s been a vocal fan of the Joliet oval, and its July 5 return replaces the Chicago Street Race, which ran downtown for three years. To make room for Chicagoland and San Diego’s new street course, NASCAR also dropped Mexico City’s points race due to scheduling conflicts, though they’re eyeing a 2027 comeback for both.

Blaney’s just as pumped for the San Diego street race at Naval Base Coronado on June 21. “I think a lot of people have been trying to push for that track to make a comeback for a long time,” he said, tying it to Chicagoland but clearly stoked for the Navy base event. Blaney visited Coronado recently, meeting base leaders and getting a feel for the vibe. “I could not meet all of the 40,000 residents but they’re great people and really excited for NASCAR to come visit them.” he said.

He’s hyped about the patriotic flair, noting the race celebrates 250 years of the Navy and the nation. “The people there are going to roll out the red carpet for everybody,” he added, predicting a thrilling weekend with Amazon Prime Video broadcasting the spectacle. Blaney even shrugged off the Watkins Glen date change, saying he’s fine with it but doubling down on Chicagoland as his top pick.