Respect Pours In for FOX Broadcaster After Achieving Historic Milestone

Jamie Little never really had an easy road laid out for her. She started way outside the stock-car bubble, covering motocross and X Games for ESPN, chasing two-wheeled chaos on dirt and ramps. That world taught her how to think fast, ask sharp questions, and keep up with athletes who risk everything every weekend. When she jumped to four wheels, it wasn’t handed to her either.

In 2004, she walked the pit lane at the Indianapolis 500 for ABC/ESPN and became the first woman to ever report live from pit road at the biggest open-wheel race in America. That single day changed everything, not just for her career but for every woman who wanted to stand on pit road with a microphone.

So when Jamie Little stepped into the “Now Stay Tuned” exhibit at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, something hit her hard. There she was, right alongside legends like Paul Page and Sally Page, the people whose voices defined the 500 for generations.

Her name, her photo, her work, all part of the permanent story of how the race gets told. She stood there with her husband, looked at her FOX teammates Georgia Henneberry, Kevin Lee, and producer Pam Miller, and realized she’s now one of the names younger broadcasters will see and think, “If she did it, maybe I can too.”

View this post on Instagram

When FOX brought her on board in 2015, she didn’t just settle into the usual pit-reporter role. She pushed into the booth, calling play-by-play for the ARCA Menards Series and becoming the first woman to handle TV play-by-play for a nationally televised motorsports series. From Daytona to Indy and everywhere in between, she’s been the steady voice fans trust when the action gets wild.

Her reaction was pure Jamie: grateful, emotional, and already thinking about the next person coming up. She posted a simple message that said it all:

“Ladies, dream big!!! If I can make it into a museum you can too. Follow your passion, work hard, never give up.”

She wasn’t bragging at all. It was encouragement from someone who knows exactly how many doors used to be closed. Because this isn’t just a nice pat on the back. It’s official recognition that women belong in every corner of racing coverage, from the pits to the booth.

Jamie Little didn’t just sneak in; she kicked the door wide open and held it for everyone behind her. Instagram turned into a joy ground, filled with love and congratulations.

Not so- Little congratulations

Kaitlyn Vincie wrote, “Trailblazer! So many have and will continue to look up to you.”

Vincie knows the grind. She’s carved out her own spot at FOX on Race Hub and Cup coverage, so when she calls Jamie a trailblazer, it means something. Jamie’s journey from the very first female pit reporter at Indy to the first woman calling play-by-play on national TV has been the blueprint Vincie and others have followed.

“Congratulations! Another Las Vegas alumnus, Job well done,” said Kurt Busch.

Jamie grew up in Las Vegas, and Kurt Busch shouting her out as a fellow Vegas kid who made it huge feels right. Two people from the same town, both reaching the top of their worlds in racing, that’s the kind of hometown pride that hits home.

“Congratulations! Thank you for setting a great example for all women who aspire to follow their dreams in this field.”

That’s exactly what Jamie has spent two decades doing. She’s the only woman calling play-by-play in NASCAR right now, and she earned that seat by being better prepared and working harder than anybody. Little girls watching at home now see someone who looks like them doing the job they dream about.

“Very cool! I remember seeing you at Supercross, right? I thought you really knew your stuff from the start. I was especially impressed with your Roger Penske interview this year.”

Fans remember. Jamie cut her teeth on Supercross coverage way back on SPEED, asking tough questions and keeping up with the best in motocross. That foundation made her ready when bigger doors opened, and people still notice how comfortable she is interviewing giants like Roger Penske.

“CONGRATS!! Did you have your suit when you broadcast while pregnant? That was crazy too!!!”

Fans love every piece of her story, even the parts that get mixed up in memory. The excitement is real; they just want to celebrate every moment that makes Jamie the tough, joyful, groundbreaking voice she is.