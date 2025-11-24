Richard Childress Braces for Legal War With NASCAR Executives Over Defamatory Texts

For months now, the tension between NASCAR’s power structure and several longtime team owners has felt heavier than usual. The sport has already been navigating a messy stretch with its charter negotiations, an antitrust lawsuit hanging overhead, and owners publicly voicing frustrations about how decisions are being made behind closed doors.

Amidst this, the leaked chats of NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps from 2023, showing his disrespect towards Richard Childress, have made things worse. It has revealed some shocking insults aimed directly at Childress, and he has certainly not taken this well.

Childress will see NASCAR in court

Now, RCR says it’s considering a lawsuit over them. The remarks, shared during discovery in the ongoing antitrust case involving 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, have ignited outrage across the sport.

According to court-filed messages, NASCAR’s then-Commissioner Steve Phelps and Chief Media & Revenue Officer Brian Herbst made deeply personal and derogatory comments about Richard Childress. They called him an “idiot,” a “dinosaur,” and even demanded that “Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged” while labeling him a “stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.”

These weren’t off-hand jokes; they surfaced during serious negotiations over charter extensions when the future of NASCAR’s business model was on the line.

RCR issued a strongly worded statement after the texts went public.

“RCR and Richard Childress are deeply disappointed by the insensitive and defamatory statements made about Mr. Childress in recently surfaced text messages between NASCAR executives Steve Phelps and Brian Herbst.”

They argue the messages reflect how some executives “have historically viewed and treated team owners like Mr. Childress, who have devoted their lives to strengthening the sport.”

“Mr. Childress and the organization will issue no further statements regarding these or other defamatory text messages that have recently surfaced, as legal action is being contemplated and discussed with legal counsel.”

The backlash isn’t just coming from RCR. Former NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield voiced his outrage, too, calling out Phelps for “dissing” Childress.

“Phelps & Steve O dissing RC isn’t just out of line, it shows exactly how far this sport has drifted from who built it. RC didn’t need NASCAR 2become who he is, but they damn sure needed him. U don’t disrespect a man who’s done more 4 NASCAR accidentally than they’ve done on purpose.”

It is also highlighted how the texts illustrate deeper tensions inside NASCAR, revealing “a governing body that’s getting more and more frustrated” with outspoken owners. All of this is unfolding against the backdrop of the very lawsuit where these texts emerged.

From Phelps’ end, NASCAR confirmed that he called Childress several weeks ago and told him the messages were not reflective of how he feels about him. But guess it’s too late now. The damage is done.

The antitrust case, brought by 23XI Racing and Front Row, centers on NASCAR’s charter system, broadcast deals, and how much power the sanctioning body holds over teams. For Childress, the insults are more than just hurtful; they could become a major legal battleground.