Richard Childress Credits Crew Chief’s Bold Strategy for No.3’s Return To Richmond Victory Lane

For weeks, the No. 3 team at Richard Childress Racing had been stuck in a slump. The car wasn’t performing, the results weren’t coming, and the pressure was building fast. Fans were frustrated, and even team owner Richard Childress admitted things weren’t looking good. But everything changed at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to a gutsy call from new crew chief Richard Boswell.

In a storybook night of redemption, Austin Dillon commanded his No. 3 Chevrolet with a season-high 107 laps led, including the final 49, to clinch his first win of 2025 and sixth career Cup Series victory. The clutch finish secured Dillon a playoff spot, lifted him from 25th in the standings, and revived his fading season. A big turnaround after last year’s struggles for RCR.

Last year on the final lap at Richmond Raceway, Dillon made aggressive contact with Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin to secure the win at the Cook Out 400. While keeping the race win and trophy, however, NASCAR ruled his actions “detrimental to stock car auto racing,” stripping him of playoff eligibility. The team was also penalized. Now, with the No. 3 car back in victory lane, Richard Childress was quick to credit his crew chief, praising the call.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Richard Childress recognizes Richard Boswell’s efforts with “This was a strategy race”

You can’t talk about Richard Childress Racing without thinking of Dale Earnhardt. Before Dale made it legendary, Richard Childress drove the No. 3 himself. He handed it over in 1981, and Dale went on to win six of his seven championships with RCR, turning the No. 3 into a symbol of grit, heart, and dominance.

Dale was the last RCR driver to win back-to-back races at Richmond Raceway. Now, that legacy has been passed down to Austin Dillon. For Richard Childress, this recent win wasn’t just a win, it was a true validation. It proved him that his belief in Austin was well-placed and that the team’s new strategic direction was the right call.

Childress was quick to praise his new crew chief, Richard Boswell, during the post-race media session, calling the race-winning strategy a brilliant call and crediting Boswell for the team’s turnaround. “This was a strategy race, as you could see throughout, and the calls that he made, the timing that he made to make those calls, I think that played a huge role in winning the race. We had a good car, but when Richard made the calls, he made to put him in the position.”

It was Richard Boswell’s strategic call to pit with 59 laps remaining, four laps ahead of Ryan Blaney, that effectively sealed Austin’s win in Richmond. Recalling that pivotal moment, Dillon said, “Richard Boswell is a heck of a leader; a good get for us in the offseason,” he further added. “He built an excellent team for us. Multiple times I told him this year, if I can’t go fast with the team I have right now, I need to think about doing something else and moving to another role.

Richard Boswell’s strategic brilliance is the result of over 15 years in motorsports as a driver, engineer, and crew chief. Before joining Richard Childress Racing for the 2025 season, he successfully led Chase Briscoe at Stewart-Haas Racing to the playoffs.

Boswell also has an impressive track record in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with 161 starts that yielded nine wins and 95 top-10 finishes, proving his deep understanding of race strategy and car performance. After Dillon’s win, the crew chief expressed his joy in restoring the legendary status of the No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr.

He said, “I have tremendous respect for Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, and all of the hardworking people at Richard Childress Racing and I am honored to have the opportunity to help contribute to the on-track success of the legendary No. 3 Chevrolet,” he added, “My dad used to race with Dale Earnhardt so he was always a huge fan and the No. 3 was the car we all grew up cheering for in my household so this truly feels like a full-circle moment.”

Richard Childress, a legend in the world of NASCAR, couldn’t be prouder of his grandson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You did it right this time”: Childress’ message to Austin Dillon sparks debate

Last summer at Richmond, Richard’s grandson Austin Dillon shocked the NASCAR world with a dramatic, though controversial, win. His bold last-lap move, which involved deliberately crashing two leading cars, caused an immediate uproar. This was followed by NASCAR hitting him with heavy penalties, calling his actions “detrimental to the sport.”

Dillon, though, was allowed to keep his win, but his playoff was revoked. This put his grandfather and team owner, Richard Childress, in a tough spot. Childress publicly defended Dillon, criticizing NASCAR’s decision as unfair and promising to appeal. “We do not agree with the decision that was made and plan to appeal,” RCR said, fighting to regain lost points, prize money, and respect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cut short to today, Dillon’s recent win was a clear result of speed, smart strategy, and determination. Known for its drama, the sport got another layer with a post-race radio chat between Dillon and Childress. An excited Dillon shouted, “Let’s goooo, baby! WHO IS YOUR DADDY??,” followed by Childress’s proud reply, “Woo! Great job! Great call, Richard (Boswell)! You did it the right way this year, buddy! You did it the way you were supposed to do it last year.”

This exchange left many fans wondering: if Childress thought Dillon was wrong last year, why fight the penalty so hard? The answer likely lies in the high stakes of racing. The previous punishment was harsh, costing Dillon his playoff spot and dropping him to 31st in the standings. Today, starting the race 28th in points, this clean win has turned Dillon’s season around, sending him to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.