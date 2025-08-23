Richard Childress’ Grandson Breaks Silence With Emotional Take On RCR Future

The checkered flag at Richmond Raceway wasn’t just a win for Austin Dillon; it was a moment of long-awaited triumph for Dillon and Richard Childress Racing (RCR). As he climbed from his car, the roar of the crowd was a familiar sound, but the sight waiting for him was what truly mattered. Standing there was his brother, Ty Dillon, who greeted him with an embrace that was more than a hug; it was a glimpse into the next chapter of RCR.

This wasn’t a rehearsed celebration. It was the unfiltered joy and relief of two brothers bound by blood and a shared legacy. For over five decades, their grandfather, Richard Childress, has been the patriarch of RCR, leading the team to six Cup Series championships. Now, as Richard approaches his 80th birthday, the conversation about his successors has become more prominent. As Austin Dillon continues to face questions about RCR’s future, he recently offered an emotional reflection on what lies ahead for the team.

Austin Dillon has an emotional response to the most-asked question

On his podcast, veteran NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace didn’t hesitate to get straight to the point. He directly questioned Austin about the brothers’ long-rumored plan to take the reins, “Are you Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon going to take over RCR?”. The question wasn’t out of the blue; Austin has openly talked about this for a while, making Wallace’s inquiry a valid one. Austin responded a bit emotionally, saying, “Man, I don’t know. I think it’s up to RC. Over the last while, I think he’s really excited about the direction we’re going. Being able to work together and help him with the load—it’s a lot for him, getting to his age. I think he wants to enjoy this part of it, right? Where it’s not always a stress ball for him.”

Regarding this “stress ball” comment, Dillon has recently spoken on how he and his brother Ty still have some work-related arguments with their grandfather, and how they just want him to chill a little at the races and not be so stressed about the problems that come with it.

The legacy of RCR stretches back 56 years to its founding in 1969, built by a man who started by selling peanuts at Bowman Gray Stadium. Today, Richard Childress is a true NASCAR legend, having steered his team to six Cup Series championships.

And while the Dillon brothers want this for Childress, Austin revealed how they face a challenge as a family regarding Childress’ reluctance to step away for their sake. According to Austin, Childress has shared that his one regret in his 79 years of life is not having spent more time with his own family. Childress doesn’t want Austin and Ty to make the same sacrifice he did, and he pushes them to prioritize their own families, even as they prepare to inherit the immense responsibility of running RCR. Dillon said,“I think his worry of turning over that position to Ty and I would be he knows the sacrifices he had to make, and he doesn’t know if he really wants us to have that burden a little bit.”

It’s a complicated, but loving, dynamic where a grandfather’s concern for his grandsons’ well-being sometimes outweighs his lifelong passion for the business.

Austin, in one of his previous interviews, has also spoken about his brother’s aptitude for managing the team in the future. He believes that with his brother’s managerial skills and his competitive skills on track, the duo can take the RCR team to new heights. “Ty’s aspect has come from a different side of things. He’s had to go work with other teams. He’s seen the inner workings of other teams. He’s now working with one of our partners at Kaulig, and it’s kind of like an inside track to how we can deliver more for Kaulig on that side of things. And then from my aspect, I really know the competition side of RCR. I’ve seen it my whole life and my entire Cup Series career.”

Austin has been racing on tracks for quite some time now, and he knows the ins and outs of the racing world. Now that both brothers are ready to share the burden of RCR management, what remains to be seen is whether their grandfather is finally willing to pass the torch.

How can Ty Dillon’s partnership with Kaulig be beneficial for RCR?

Ty Dillon’s racing journey, though not marked by numerous victories, has given him a unique advantage. His experience driving for over half a dozen teams, including his current role at Kaulig Racing, has provided a broad perspective on different team operations and strategies. This external knowledge is a key asset that he can bring back to RCR to complement his brother’s insights.

Austin Dillon, who has spent his entire life immersed in the family business, understands its inherent rhythms—the promising starts and the midseason setbacks. He recognizes that consistent competitiveness is the key to sustained success. Their combined approach, therefore, is a powerful mix of tradition and innovation. As he said, “Ty and I look at it as we both want to be able to bring our families along and show them this wonderful life that we have.”

United by their goal, the brothers plan to modernize RCR by distributing leadership responsibilities. They believe this shared model will allow them to achieve consistent performance while also maintaining a work-life balance that their grandfather, Richard Childress, regrets sacrificing. Ultimately, their aim is to honor their family’s legacy by blending Austin’s deep-rooted knowledge with Ty’s fresh, outside perspective, ensuring the team’s future is both successful and sustainable.