Richard Childress Secures New Alliance After Kaulig’s Exit as Chevy Goes Big in 2026

Jordan Anderson Racing has quietly put together one of its steadier and most complete seasons to date, showing noticeable gains in consistency, mechanical execution, and week-to-week competitiveness across the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The team’s race pace has improved, their qualifying trim has tightened up, and their driver rotation has delivered more clean finishes than in previous years, giving the organisation a level of momentum it has long been chasing. And now, in a move that signals even bigger ambitions ahead, the team is preparing to field three cars.

JAR levels up with RCR tech

For a team that began with modest goals, JAR is clearly stepping into a higher gear. Owner Jordan Anderson announced that the team will enter three full-time cars in the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series (branded the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series), expanding beyond the two-car structure that has been the norm. This kind of growth signals a real intention to move from a mid-level contender to a serious fixture in the series.

In addition to the expansion, JAR revealed a new technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing (RCR). Anderson noted the partnership during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, confirming that RCR would provide engineering, data support, and infrastructure to help JAR compete more consistently at the front of the pack.

Aligning with a team like RCR is a big step; it means JAR isn’t just expanding in car count, but also strengthening its depth and competitive potential behind the scenes.

Driver stability is also a key piece of this puzzle. JAR confirmed that Jeb Burton will return in the No. 27 Chevrolet, building on his history with the team and success (including the first JAR win) to deliver results.

Meanwhile, Blaine Perkins stays in the No. 31 entry for a second season, after showing flashes of growth and competitiveness during the prior year. By retaining these two, JAR signals that the foundation is solid even as they build upward.

Then there’s the wildcard component: the No. 32 “All Star” car. Unlike the other two full-time entries, this vehicle will feature a rotating roster of drivers and give JAR flexibility to chase big opportunities, bring in speciality drivers for superspeedways or marquee events, and optimise resources across three cars.

Anderson didn’t list all the driver names yet, but this structure lets the team pursue both consistency and flexibility.

What all this adds up to is one of the most ambitious moves JAR has made to date. Expansion in car count, a high-calibre technical ally, and a blend of stability and strategic flexibility are all ingredients of a team that’s not just aiming to show up, but to compete. 2026 could very well be the year JAR launches into a new tier of performance.

And with RCR locking in young Carson Brown to their development program, it’s clear Richard Childress is all in on building from the ground up, feeding talent into alliances like this one.

RCR bets on Carson Brown

On Monday, Richard Childress Racing announced that it has signed Carson Brown to a developmental contract with the organisation. Brown, who made his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2025, is a 17-year-old driver from North Carolina.

In 2025, Brown ran the ARCA Menards Series East opener with Hettinger Racing for a sixth-place finish. Brown also finished in second place during the ARCA Menards Series West season finale behind Brent Crews.

Brown hasn’t made many starts in the ARCA Menards Series levels, but Richard Childress Racing clearly believes in his potential moving forward. Several drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series have signed developmental deals, and Brown could be the next driver to accomplish that feat. It’s the kind of smart pipeline move that’ll keep RCR’s alliances strong, like the one with JAR, feeding fresh talent into Chevy’s growing Xfinity push for 2026.