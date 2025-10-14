Richard Petty Publicly Crowns Denny Hamlin ‘Champion’ in Rare Praise

Denny Hamlin’s Las Vegas triumph was the kind of playoff performance that defines a season. In the 2025 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hamlin charged through the final laps with surgical precision, snatching the lead from Chase Briscoe with just four laps to go before holding off Kyle Larson to win by 1.533 seconds. The victory didn’t just pad his stat sheet; it was his 60th career Cup Series win, tying him with Kevin Harvick for ninth on the all-time list.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota came alive in the closing laps, cutting through traffic while maintaining poise under Larson’s late pressure. That win also locked Denny Hamlin into the Championship 4 at Phoenix, giving him his fifth career shot at the title and marking a turning point after years of playoff close calls. Crew chief Chris Gayle’s decision to pit for four fresh tires on the final green-flag cycle proved pivotal, providing the grip Hamlin needed to overtake Briscoe and control the finish.

Now, even NASCAR Legends are backing up his championship claim.

Petty’s big nod to Hamlin

On his recent podcast episode answering fan questions about Denny Hamlin’s title chances, Richard Petty was crystal clear: “Well, right now he’s got the best chance because he’s automatically into the top playoff deals. He’s in a pretty damn good year. I mean, you win 60 races nowadays. That’s a bunch of races.” Petty’s praise isn’t casual; the King’s seen it all with 200 wins and seven titles.

Hamlin’s Vegas surge, leading late and fending off Larson, put him in the Championship 4 for the first time since 2021. His 60th win ties with Kevin Harvick for ninth all-time, just behind Earnhardt and Rusty Wallace, a milestone that screams consistency in NASCAR’s parity era.

Petty’s take resonates because Hamlin’s 2025 has been a masterclass, four wins, 15 top-5s, and a 9.3 average finish, his best since 2020. “So his team and he, the whole situation. This is probably his best chance he’s ever had to have a chance at the championship,” Petty added.

Hamlin’s past final-four runs (2014, 2019, 2020, 2021) ended empty-handed, often with pit errors or bad luck. This time, Gayle’s strategy and 23XI’s Toyota backing have aligned perfectly, giving Hamlin the tools to seal it finally. Petty’s words carry weight; seven-time champs don’t hand out praise lightly.

Hamlin’s path mirrors legends like Petty, who thrived on clutch moments. His Vegas execution, overtaking Briscoe on fresher tires, echoes Petty’s late-race magic at tracks like North Wilkesboro. With five final-four trips, Hamlin’s no fluke; he’s the guy who’s been knocking, and Petty’s call feels like the door cracking open.

Petty’s endorsement ties to Hamlin’s bold crew chief switch, a move that worried him but now looks genius.

Hamlin’s crew chief gamble pays off

Before 2025, when Chris Gabehart moved to JGR’s competition director role, pairing Hamlin with Chris Gayle caught him off guard. “I mean, I was worried. Chris Gayle’s résumé was not mind-blowing by any stretch of the imagination. He also had a lot of young guys that he had to work with,” Hamlin said.

Joe Gibbs gave him 24 hours to sign off, as Gayle had another Cup offer. Hamlin trusted Gibbs: “I just told Joe essentially, do whatever you think is best. I trusted you in the past when we made these kinds of decisions. I’ll trust you again.” The gamble’s paying dividends.

Gayle’s six wins for Hamlin, including two playoff gems, have the No. 11 flying. His Vegas four-tire call was the difference, giving Hamlin the grip to hunt Briscoe. “I really appreciate his leadership. He pushes me as hard as Gabehart did. I made it very, very clear to him that regardless of my accolades or his, he is the leader, and I will respect whatever he tells me to do,” Hamlin said.

Gayle’s got Hamlin’s full trust, encouraging him to call out adjustments without hesitation. Gayle’s not Gabehart, but his Vegas execution shows he’s got the guts for playoffs. With Hamlin chasing his first title at 44, this partnership’s his best shot yet, just like Petty saw.