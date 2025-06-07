Rick Hendrick’s Prospect Speaks Out on Cup Drivers’ Unjustified Actions Months After Kyle Larson’s ‘Cocky’ Comments

“I want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit because they just don’t let Cup guys run anymore,” Kyle Larson declared back in April after torching the Xfinity Series field at Bristol, leading 276 of 300 laps in a jaw-dropping display of dominance. He didn’t stop there, doubling down with a grin: “The kids probably think they’re in a good spot, and they don’t know where the bar is really at. So I like to go run those Xfinity races and just get 10-second leads to let them realize that they’ve got a lot of room to improve, and I think that’s only better for our sport.” Larson’s point was clear: by crushing the competition, he’s raising the bar for young drivers eyeing the Cup Series, showing them what it takes to hang with the big dogs.

Those words didn’t sit right with everyone, though. Dale Earnhardt Jr., a NASCAR legend and Xfinity Series team owner, wasn’t thrilled. “The first thing he said, I didn’t like. He said he wanted to embarrass the field, and he wanted to embarrass NASCAR, and he was not happy that they limit the races the Cup guys can run. The rest of the point he made was valid,” Earnhardt said on his Dale Jr. Download podcast. His frustration was palpable—Larson’s brash talk rubbed some the wrong way. Especially those who see the Xfinity and Truck Series as proving grounds for up-and-comers, not playgrounds for Cup stars to flex.

But not everyone saw those comments in a negative light. Some took Larson’s challenge as a spark to step up, including Spire Motorsports’ Rajah Caruth.

Rajah Caruth’s take: embracing the challenge

Rajah Caruth, a young gun making waves in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, didn’t flinch when asked about racing against Cup Series heavyweights like Larson. In a recent Rubbin’ Is Racing interview, Caruth shared his perspective with a smile: “I love racing with Cup guys, I think it just makes us better even if we get our teeth kicked in. I learn a lot racing with them guys, and being teammates with like Kyle Busch and William Byron, it’s been great to just lean on those guys and learn, but also any time you can race with guys that are our Sunday contenders, it’s going to elevate you, especially if you’re around them on the racetrack. So definitely love when Cup guys race in the Truck Series, it’s a great opportunity and a lot of fun.”

Caruth’s enthusiasm isn’t just talk—he’s living it. Sharing the track with veterans like Kyle Busch, who’s racked up 67 career Truck Series wins with Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 and No. 07 trucks, gives Caruth a front-row seat to greatness. Busch, limited to five Truck Series starts in 2025, kicked off his season at Atlanta Motor Speedway and has been vocal about his love for these races, praising his long ties with Spire. William Byron, another Spire driver, also dips into the Truck Series with the No. 07, adding more star power to the field. For Caruth, these moments are like gold, a chance to measure himself against the best and soak up knowledge that’ll carry him forward.

The debate over Cup drivers in lower series isn’t new, and it’s been a sore spot for years. Back in the day, guys like Kyle Busch could run 20-plus Xfinity races a season, often with sponsors backing every lap. But NASCAR’s 2017 rule changes slammed the brakes on that, capping Cup drivers at eight races across Xfinity and Truck Series and banning them from playoff events. Busch himself called the restrictions a letdown, especially with sponsors ready to roll. The rules aim? To give young talents like Caruth a clearer shot at wins and exposure, but it’s left some Cup stars itching to race more.

Caruth’s 2025 season is proof he’s up for the challenge. The 22-year-old Washington, D.C., native is in the midst of a breakout year, capped by a thrilling win at Nashville Superspeedway’s Rackley Roofing 200 on May 30. Starting 10th, he led a race-high 61 of 150 laps, holding off series leader Corey Heim and Layne Riggs in a nail-biting finish. That victory, his second in the Truck Series, showcased his knack for smart strategy and raw speed, cementing his status as a driver to watch. With Spire Motorsports’ equipment and Rick Hendrick’s support, Caruth’s not just hanging with the big names—he’s starting to match strides with them.

Can Caruth Shine in the Truck Series Playoffs?

With Spire Motorsports’ horsepower, Hendrick Motorsports’ pit crew precision, and two full seasons of Truck Series experience, Rajah Caruth is poised to be a force in the 2025 playoffs. At the very least, he’s a lock for the Round of 8, but his ceiling is higher, potentially landing him in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. His recent Nashville win, where he outdueled heavyweights like Heim and Riggs, shows he’s got the chops to run with the best. But consistency remains the key, and Caruth’s track record is a mixed bag.

Last year, Caruth’s first playoff run ended in the Round of 8 at Martinsville, a bitter pill after a strong showing. The 2025 season started rough, with back-to-back finishes of 20th or worse (30th at Daytona, 29th after), but he’s turned it around. That Nashville victory was a statement, proving he can lead laps and close the deal under pressure. Some see him as a dark horse for the Championship 4, especially with Spire’s top-tier equipment. His ability to learn from Cup drivers like Busch and Byron gives him an edge, sharpening his racecraft against the sport’s toughest competition.

Many, though, point to Caruth’s inconsistency as a hurdle. Over the past two seasons, he’s landed top-10s in just over half his races and top-5s in less than a quarter. Playoffs demand near-perfect runs, and that’s where the doubters wonder if he’ll falter. The Truck Series field is stacked, with drivers like Corey Heim setting a blistering pace and Front Row Motorsports’ Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith pushing hard.

Caruth’s got the tools—talent, equipment, and a hunger to learn from the likes of Larson, Busch, and Byron. If he can string together consistent finishes and avoid the early-season stumbles, he’s got a real shot to be in the title fight. A spot in the championship 4 won’t only secure his ride at Spire, but could also lead to new opportunities outside of the Truck Series.