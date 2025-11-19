Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Sends Emotional Message to Tony Stewart While Retracing His NASCAR Origins

Tony Stewart played a huge role in developing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s career. As a former racing legend, Stewart saw Stenhouse’s talent early after Stenhouse won in USAC sprint cars. Stewart then brought him into Tony Stewart Racing and gave him a shot in his No. 21 car.

Over time, that mentorship turned into a father-son kind of respect: when Stenhouse won the Daytona 500, Stewart famously told him he’d trade a Cup championship for that ring, showing just how much he believed in him. And now Stenhouse has recalled the favor of letting him in.

Stewart’s door was the key to everything

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t pull any punches when he recalled how much Tony Stewart shaped his path, “I bugged him for 2 or 3 years to drive his car and then finally I got two opportunities,” he said, explaining that making it to Stewart’s sprint team was a turning point in his career.

That persistence paid off. Stewart tapped Stenhouse in 2007 for his USAC sprint and midget car stable when one of his drivers was sidelined, giving Stenhouse a shot that he’s never forgotten.

Stenhouse added, “I don’t know if I would have made it to where I’m at without Tony’s sprint team … that was the number one reason why I wanted a sprint car team … once you’re around it, you don’t really want to get rid of it.”

He traced his own passion for dirt racing back to childhood; his dad raced, he lived at the track, and Stewart’s team gave him both a home and a launchpad. That connection is deeper than just racecraft; it’s a legacy.

He also talked about how he still stays tightly connected to the dirt racing world: “I want to get out as much as I can … I watch just about every single night … we have debriefs every week … I debrief with the driver and go over everything … I’ll probably make it to 5 to 10 races a year.” That schedule reveals how much effort goes into behind-the-scenes, not just driving, but coaching, reviewing data, and managing a team.

Stenhouse praised his crew, too, saying, “They got a lot riding on their shoulders … clean the truck and trailer … work on the car … make sure everything’s tip top … then they go to the car wash … do it all over again.” That’s a gritty picture of life on the dirt circuit, one that Stewart would appreciate deeply.

For Stenhouse, it all comes back to giving back. He said, “When I make it to the Cup Series, I want a team to run the outlaws … to give back.” That sentiment reflects how he carries his gratitude forward; he didn’t forget where he came from, and he wants to support the next generation of dirt racers, just like Tony Stewart supported him.

Stewart’s comeback rumors

Tony Stewart has been away from NASCAR since Stewart-Haas Racing shut down after 2024, but his name just popped up again, this time for Kaulig Racing’s rotating “Free Agent” Truck ride in Ram’s new 2026 program.

It would be his first stock car start in around a decade. Stewart hasn’t commented, but the team isn’t shutting the talk down either, and with big announcements coming, the idea of Smoke sliding into a Ram 1500 Truck for a few races feels more real every day.

In April, though, he had expressed his feelings about his comeback, saying, “I’m definitely planning on coming back to NASCAR races…I miss a lot of things about NASCAR and most of all the people.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a comeback rumor followed him. For years, people whispered about him returning to the Indy 500, but Stewart finally said the ship had sailed on open wheel one-offs once he hit 50. Trucks, though, are different, lower pressure, shorter races, and a perfect playground for a guy who still drags a Top Fuel car down the quarter mile every weekend.

The same guy who opened the door for Stenhouse might just climb back behind the wheel to remind everyone why they call him Smoke. And if he does, you can bet Ricky will be watching every lap, probably with a smile and a quiet thank you for the favor that started it all.