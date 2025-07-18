Roger Penkse’s Star Throws ‘International’ Shade at Ryan Blaney, Leaving Fans in Stitches

When NASCAR racers are on track, they might be burning rubber and grinding and bumping hard to steal spots, living on the edge, full throttle, almost as if they are the modern-day cowboys. But these roughed-out racers are human too, and when they’re not racing, they end up doing some of the most entertaining things.

The garage has seen its share of laughs, from pranks to playful jabs, and the tradition rolls on with a fresh twist. Tony Stewart kicked it off in 2009 with his “Princess” suit prank, turning Ryan Newman’s firesuit pink with “Princess” stitched across the chest, grinning as Newman found it in his locker. It cemented Stewart as the garage’s top jokester, a title he wore with pride.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. kept the fun going in 2016 with his “Will Work for Beer” shirt at a pre-season fan fest, snapping selfies with Budweiser cans and leaning into his everyman image. Fans ate it up, loving how NASCAR royalty stayed true to its blue-collar roots.

Then came Kyle Busch in 2019, embracing his villain tag with “KFB” t-shirts after a fiery radio outburst, turning fan boos into a clever business move while laughing at his own temper. Back in 2014, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick teamed up during the All-Star Race weekend, “borrowing” Jeff Gordon’s golf cart, decking it with silly decals and pool noodles, with Harvick calling it a “team-building exercise” after Gordon’s priceless reaction hit video.

Bubba Wallace joined the party in 2020, wearing a “Tears for My Haters” shirt during a press junket amid criticism for his social advocacy, turning a serious moment into a light-hearted flex that won fans over.

Now, the latest addition to this tomfoolery comes from Penske star Josef Newgarden, who surprised everyone in Toronto wearing a custom “I ❤️Ryan Blaney” shirt, celebrating their cross-series friendship. He even posted it on his X account, and fans couldn’t stay calm, cracking the most humorous comments on this delightful development, and the laughter is still echoing across the racing world.

Fans are cracked up over Newgarden’s t-shirt

Josef Newgarden’s “I ❤️ Ryan Blaney” shirt stunt in Toronto sent fans into a giggling frenzy on social media, with reactions pouring in that added fuel to the fun. One fan chuckled, “Gianna gonna have to step up her game.” Josef Newgarden rocking an “I ❤️ Ryan Blaney” shirt wasn’t just a fun photo op. It unintentionally sparked playful competition between friends. Gianna Tulio, Blaney’s longtime girlfriend and a well-known social media influencer, often posts supportive content about Blaney’s racing career. Fans joking that “Gianna gonna have to step up her game” were teasing her to match Newgarden’s public show of affection. After all, when your boyfriend’s Indy 500-winning buddy starts publicly professing his love via custom T-shirts, what’s a girlfriend to do? Maybe a “Blaney’s Number One Fan” banner in the infield next?

Another piped up with, “Where can i buy this.” This comment nails the collective curiosity of fans. Custom “I Love Ryan Blaney” shirts aren’t yet available on Blaney’s official merchandise store or Team Penske’s shop, but fans’ hunger for quirky, driver-specific gear is real. Blaney’s merch typically leans toward classic team branding or his Number 12 logo, but seeing an IndyCar star sport a shirt like this at the Honda Indy Toronto definitely had people asking where they could get their own. NASCAR fans have a long history of buying ironic or meme-worthy merch. Perhaps Blaney needs to cash in on Newgarden’s fashion statement.

A sweet commenter came with, “the Moms for Blaney approve and want one.” Ryan Blaney has unintentionally cultivated a “mom fanbase” over the years. His friendly demeanor, retro mustache, and reputation as NASCAR’s resident good guy have made him a favorite among older fans who see him as the boy next door. When Newgarden donned the T-shirt, fans lovingly joked that the “Moms for Blaney” club would absolutely approve and likely want matching shirts for themselves. From his clean-cut image to his polite post-race interviews, Blaney has earned that wholesome badge.

Someone tossed out, “Playoff beard blaney.” This reaction isn’t just a comment. It’s a reference to a real NASCAR tradition. Ryan Blaney has sported varying levels of facial hair during playoff seasons, leading fans to dub him “Playoff Beard Blaney” whenever he lets the scruff grow in. Seeing Newgarden’s tribute shirt in Toronto reminded fans of that era, prompting someone to recall “Playoff Beard Blaney” with nostalgic affection. After all, the shirt was pure fan energy, just like Blaney’s gritty postseason look.

A curious fan added, “Love this and would love to know story behind it.” Fans weren’t wrong to wonder about the backstory. Josef Newgarden and Ryan Blaney, both Team Penske drivers but from different racing worlds, have developed a genuine friendship over the years. They’ve been spotted golfing together, joking in crossover videos, and cheering for one another during major races. The shirt moment happened during the Honda Indy Toronto race weekend, where Newgarden playfully showed support for his NASCAR teammate.

Finally, Jamie Little reposted the photo on and said, “for Blaneyup in Toronto today.” Jamie Little, FOX Sports reporter and longtime NASCAR broadcaster, knows good driver content when she sees it. When she reposted Newgarden’s photo wearing the Blaney shirt, captioned with hearts and tagging Blaney directly, it showed how even industry insiders were charmed.