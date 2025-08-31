Roger Penske & Co Face Early Playoff Setback as Michael Jordan’s Star Pulls Off the Unthinkable

The 2025 Southern 500 at Darlington kicked off with a bang, but not the kind Roger Penske’s team hoped for. Just one lap in, Josh Berry, driving the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford, spun out of Turn 2, triggering chaos. Starting third, Berry got too aggressive on the gas, looping his car and nearly taking out playoff contender Tyler Reddick, Michael Jordan’s star at 23XI Racing.

The stack-up also clipped Kyle Busch, bringing out an immediate caution. Berry’s ride took a beating, with rear-end damage so bad he radioed, “It’s not drivable,” and limped to the garage. It was a brutal start for Penske’s affiliate, putting Berry’s playoff hopes in a tough spot right out of the gate.

Meanwhile, Reddick pulled off a miracle. Despite the close call, he somehow kept his car off the wall and avoided any major damage. That was huge for the 23XI driver, who has been a consistent threat all season and didn’t need a Lap 1 wreck to derail his championship chase.

Darlington’s “Lady in Black” is notorious for chewing up cars, and Reddick’s save showed the kind of skill that makes him a playoff favorite. While Berry’s team scrambled to assess the diffuser and other damage, Reddick stayed locked in and ready to charge, proving why he’s carrying Jordan’s banner.

The early crash was a gut punch for Penske’s camp, with Berry facing an uphill climb to stay in the playoff hunt. For Reddick, it was a dodged bullet that kept his title dreams alive.

Bubba Wallace is on fire at Darlington

Bubba Wallace is on a mission at Darlington, making moves that have fans talking. By Lap 9, he powered past Kyle Larson to crack the top five, then quickly overtakes teammate Tyler Reddick to snag fourth.

His speed was electric, showing he has the chops to run with the big dogs. By Lap 34, Wallace kept climbing, passing 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin to take the runner-up spot. Turning laps faster than Hamlin and race leader Chase Briscoe, he reeled them in, looking like a real threat to steal the lead. The green-flag pit cycle shook things up.

On Lap 42, Wallace pitted, giving up the lead as John Hunter Nemechek, Shane van Gisbergen, Michael McDowell, and Daniel Suarez stayed out. Later, on Lap 76, he dodged a bullet on pit road when he nearly collided with Zane Smith pulling into his stall.

Wallace slammed the brakes, losing a bit of time but avoiding disaster. His quick thinking is keeping him in the hunt, proving he is not just fast but smart under pressure. Wallace’s climb shows he is a playoff force, ready to make noise for 23XI at Darlington.