Roger Penske’s Named Etched on $3M Worth Car as Porsche Gives Him Something Special After Hectic Indy 500

It’s been a rough few weeks for Roger Penske, and the drama unfolding at the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge hit him right where it hurts—his own backyard. Team Penske has always been the team to beat at Indy, but this year’s race turned into a total nightmare when star drivers Josef Newgarden and Will Power failed technical inspection during Sunday’s Top 12 qualifying. Forget the three-peat by Newgarden, Penske had to make a massive overhaul within his team, replying to the arguments on conflict of interest being a Series and a team owner.

What followed next were swift actions and the firing of top team executives like Tim Cindric. The only solace the veteran driver had was to see all four of his NASCAR Cup cars make it into the playoffs after Ryan Blaney’s Nashville win. And continuing on the positive momentum, Porsche Penske Motorsports has now delivered a special gift to the veteran owner.

Porsche honors Roger Penske with a one-of-a-kind 963 RSP

Just when things seemed at their lowest for Roger Penske, Porsche rolled out a jaw-dropping surprise. On Friday, ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Porsche unveiled the 963 RSP—a one-off, road-going version of their championship-winning LMDh car, valued at a cool $3 million, with the “RSP” standing for none other than Roger Searle Penske himself.

This beauty was created specifically for the 88-year-old racing legend, a heartfelt tribute to his legacy as the head of Porsche Penske Motorsport. It made its debut on public roads near the Circuit de la Sarthe, with two-time Le Mans winner Timo Bernhard behind the wheel, and it’ll be on display at Le Mans before heading to the Porsche Museum and later the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

The 963 RSP is a nod to the iconic 917 that won Le Mans back-to-back in 1970 and 1971, celebrating 50 years since that car was made road-legal. Porsche, along with Porsche Penske Motorsport and Porsche Cars North America, poured their hearts into this passion project, which started as a “what if” idea during a meeting at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The car’s been painted in a stunning Martini Silver, a triple-layer lacquer color straight from Porsche Museum records, with satin black hinges and a 3D-printed “963 RSP” badge on the rear. They even added unique fender vents, an enamel Porsche badge on the nose, and mounting points for license plates to make it street-ready, all while keeping the spirit of the race car alive, just like the 917 back in the day.

Mechanically, they raised the ride height, softened the Multimatic DSSV suspension for a smoother ride, and remapped the MGU power delivery for public roads, even tweaking the engine to run on pump gas—a big undertaking to make this race car street-legal. It’s got Michelin wet weather tires, a horn, and modified bodywork to cover the wheel arches, ensuring it meets road regulations while still looking every bit the racer underneath. Porsche says this isn’t a new model for their lineup—it’s a one-off masterpiece just for Penske, a true collector’s dream.

Penske isn’t the first NASCAR legend to have a car named in his honor, though. Back in 1970, the Plymouth Superbird was built to lure Richard Petty back to Plymouth, becoming an icon thanks to his track success, even if it didn’t officially carry his name. Petty’s Garage has also rolled out limited-edition rides like modified Mustangs and Challengers, often rocking that signature Petty Blue.

And how do we forget the 2004 Monte Carlo SS “Intimidator”? A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr. with its black-and-red look, Earnhardt’s signature, and his famous No. 3? Penske’s 963 RSP joins this elite list, a rolling tribute to his incredible career that’s got fans cheering after a tough Indy 500.

Penske reassures Austin Cindric’s future

While the 963 RSP has Roger Penske’s name in the spotlight, he’s also got his eyes on the future of Team Penske, especially when it comes to driver Austin Cindric. Speaking recently, the 88-year-old veteran shared some reassuring words about the young racer’s role with the team. There was a lot of chatter surrounding Cindric’s future within Team Penske, with his father, Tim Cindric, fired from his position.

“Let me say, as far as Austin Cindric is concerned, I had a good talk with him. He’s been a great young guy. I’ve known him as he’d grown up. And I said, ‘Austin, you’ve got a job to do here, you’ve got a contract with us, and you’ve got a contract for next year.’ So, as far as I’m concerned, we don’t need to be talking about Austin Cindric. We need to be talking about Austin Cindric in the winner’s circle,” Penske said, making it clear he’s got big plans for the 26-year-old.

If anything, Cindric’s future with team is safe until the end of 2026. With a win already this year, the driver had locked himself in the playoffs, and he certainly can bag a few more wins and have a deep playoff run. Even if Penske wished to replace him, there are very few talented drivers out there who could fit right inside the #2 car. Perhaps Josh Berry could make a cut, but he is within the Penske ranks at Wood Brothers Racing.

Penske’s focused on building a strong future, and keeping Cindric in the fold is a big part of that plan. For now, though, fans can’t wait to see the 963 RSP up close at Le Mans and Goodwood, and they’ll be cheering for Cindric to make good on Penske’s faith by finding his way to the winner’s circle soon. It’s a reminder that even in the toughest moments, Penske’s legacy in motorsports is as strong as ever, whether it’s on the track or in the form of a one-of-a-kind Porsche masterpiece.