Rumor: France Family Pulls Plug on $5 Billion NASCAR Sale After Lawsuit Turmoil Erupts

For the past year, whispers around the NASCAR garage have been getting louder. Team executives, insiders, and media voices claimed the France family might finally be ready to give up full control.

The timing made sense: charter fights boiling over, the antitrust lawsuit dragging ugly details into court, and a sport at a crossroads. Then a bombshell dropped: the family was quietly exploring a sale. Now the rumor says they’ve slammed the door shut.

France Family Says No to Sale Amid Trial Pressure

Last Friday in the Charlotte courtroom, Jonathan Marshall, the executive director of the Race Team Alliance, was under the lights and didn’t pull punches. Questioned about the latest charter talks, he confirmed NASCAR never offered teams any equity in the sport. Then he added the line that’s still echoing: if NASCAR ever went up for sale, some Cup teams would be interested in buying it.

That wasn’t idle talk. Two people close to the situation backed it up over the weekend: several owners have quietly discussed putting together a bid if the France family ever decides to sell. NASCAR has been the France family’s private kingdom since Bill France Sr. started it in 1948. Ownership wasn’t up for debate. But Marshall’s words flipped that script.

The number that made everything feel real was five billion dollars, the valuation Goldman Sachs placed on NASCAR Holdings in 2023, according to team lawyer Jeffrey Kessler. It’s the first time that figure has been mentioned in open court, and it instantly shifted the idea of a team-led buyout from fantasy to a serious business discussion. Such a move wouldn’t be symbolic; it would require enormous capital, smart structuring, and likely partners from outside the sport.

NASCAR isn’t putting itself up for sale. The France family explored that possibility with Goldman Sachs in 2018, but insiders say there’s no interest now. Still, the timing is striking. Trial documents have already revealed NASCAR’s concern over the rise of LIV Golf and the Superstar Racing Experience — two breakaway leagues that shook their sports and forced major change.

Now teams are talking about owning the league instead of renting space in it? That’s a whole new level of pressure.

Outside money is already floating in the conversation, too. Big entertainment companies with sports portfolios, like Liberty Media or TKO Group Holdings, get mentioned as possible buyers. Those are the kinds of outfits that turn sports into global content machines. If NASCAR ever hits the block for real, it wouldn’t just be racers with checkbooks.

Right now it’s all theory, but Marshall’s comment wasn’t a throwaway. What kicked off as a money fight over charters has exploded into talk about who actually owns the sport. Teams that have poured billions into cars, facilities, and careers are suddenly wondering if they should own the whole thing instead of begging for scraps.

The France family built NASCAR from dirt tracks to billion-dollar TV deals. But after seventy-seven years, the garage is asking the question nobody thought they’d hear: what if it’s time for someone else to take the wheel?

Front Row Motorsports Could Shut Down If They Lose the Trial

The same trial that got Marshall talking ownership is putting Front Row Motorsports in a tough spot. If they lose, Bob Jenkins says the team is likely shutting down within a year, even with appeals.

That means Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland, and Noah Gragson would be free agents, looking for rides in a Cup Series that’s already tight. Front Row has been around for years, scrappy and tough, but the lawsuit is all or nothing. Win, and they get real change. Lose, and they might not make it.

Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Jenkins are fighting for more than money. They’re fighting for survival. The France family says no sale, no equity, business as usual. But with a five-billion-dollar valuation hanging out there and teams ready to bid, the garage isn’t backing down. The trial is just the beginning of the real fight.