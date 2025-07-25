Ryan Blaney Believes Rumored San Diego NASCAR Layout May Offer Views Too Jaw-Dropping to Ignore

If we had a nickel for every time NASCAR raced in an unusual location, we would have three nickels. That isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it has happened thrice. The sport is now trying to push the boundaries in terms of track locations, and Ryan Blaney is particularly excited. While the premier stock car racing series initially focused on oval-dominated tracks, road courses were gradually integrated. Then, in 2022, NASCAR took a bold step and hosted the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Who would have thought to host a NASCAR Cup race at a stadium that used to host the Olympics. A year later, NASCAR played host to the first ever street race, and the race course has just hosted its third race. Now, the stock car racing series is not stopping there, because there are plans for another race in San Diego.

San Diego is home to a couple of racing venues now, but none for NASCAR. However, it was recently announced that there will be a new street track in San Diego in 2026. The actual venue is at the Naval Base Coronado, which was founded in 1997. Apparently, this will be the first time that an active military base will host a NASCAR Cup race.

Ryan Blaney dropped a few teasers about the anticipated race

Blaney told Bob Pockrass, “I know they’re still working on some of it. I have heard a rumour that one of the straightaways, we will be going by a couple of aircraft carriers. That’s going to be hard not to pay attention to, going by the city on the sea. I don’t have any expectations, I know it’s going to be a great layout, a great course. Just a special place to be able to go run here at such a famous base. Honestly really honored that they are having us and letting us do what we’re going to do. I think it’s going to be a heck of a time. I’m honestly incredibly excited about it.”

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney 12 during practice for the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

The Team Penske star was mostly thrilled at the prospect of being on an army base. He admitted that the whole scene itself would be very picturesque and might be a bit of a distraction for fans. As for the race track itself, Ryan Blaney was confident that the circuit layout was going to be great. Finally, he was really thrilled that NASCAR was permitted to race in the military base and he was looking forward to it.

Everyone is looking forward to the event for a variety of reasons. According to Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan, this is a truly historic moment. He dubbed it a collaboration that reflects the operational intensity and unity of purpose of the US Navy and NASCAR.

What to expect from the upcoming NASCAR street race?

As per Ben Kennedy, “[The race track] It’ll be a blend of traditional street racing in a way where we’ll be winding our ways through some of the streets on the base. They’ll be going past (aircraft) carriers. They’ll eventually go out onto the tarmac, probably by some military aircraft, maybe a couple of F-18s out there, and then back towards the entrance to the base.”

This race sort of feels like the love child of Top Gun and Days of Thunder. Incidentally, both of those movies starred Tom Cruise, who is hoping to star in a Days of Thunder sequel. However, that is a story for another day, even if the hype for that movie is steadily building.

Unfortunately, some sacrifices had to be made to accommodate the San Diego Street Circuit. NASCAR evidently thought, ‘What better way to introduce another street circuit than by replacing the original’. In other words, in order for San Diego to make it onto the 2026 calendar, the Chicago Street Course had to be dropped. Fortunately for Chicago natives, the organizers are hoping for a 2027 return.