Ryan Newman Finds a True Successor in JGR’s Elite Driver as Fans Declare Him “Rocketman 2.0”

Imagine capturing a third of all pole positions in a single NASCAR season. Sounds a little too far-fetched, right? Well, that’s exactly what Ryan Newman pulled off in 2003. Known as “Rocket Man” for his blistering qualifying runs, Newman was a force in the early 2000s. His rookie year in 2002 saw him snag six poles, but 2003 was next-level—11 poles, the most in nearly 20 years.

Fans, media, and drivers couldn’t stop talking about his one-lap speed, earning him a nickname that stuck like glue. One standout moment came at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 21, 2003, when Newman became the first driver to lap the track in under 15 seconds, clocking a jaw-dropping 14.908 seconds at 128.709 mph. That run wasn’t just fast; it was history.

What made Newman special wasn’t just raw talent. With a Purdue University degree in Vehicle-Structure Engineering, he brought a gearhead’s brain to the track, tweaking setups with precision that left competitors scratching their heads. That mix of smarts and speed defined the “Rocket Man” era, making him a qualifying king who could back it up with 18 career Cup wins. His legacy still looms large, especially for fans who love a driver who can light up a time trial. However, it looks like Joe Gibbs Racing’s Chase Briscoe is on the move that could see him reach the heights cemented by Newman.

Daytona 500 on February 15, 2025? Briscoe grabbed the Busch Light Pole Award with a 49.249-second lap at 182.745 mph, Toyota’s first-ever Daytona 500 pole. At Charlotte’s Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, he edged out Kyle Larson for his second pole, hitting 182.852 mph. Nashville’s Cracker Barrel 400 on May 31 saw him set a track record at 164.395 mph, beating teammate Denny Hamlin by a thin margin. Then, at Michigan’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7, Briscoe kept the streak alive, clocking 195.514 mph for his fourth pole of 2025 and third in a row. Larson was the last driver to pull this off this run last year in April at Richmond, Martinsville, and Texas.

Fans were quick to draw the parallels between Briscoe and Newman. One Reddit user whipped up a GIF morphing the two drivers, captioned “Rocketman 2.0.” The nickname’s catching fire, and the NASCAR world’s buzzing about whether Briscoe’s the true heir to Newman’s throne.

Fans crown Chase Briscoe with the title of “Rocketman 2.0”

Social media is lit up with reactions to Chase Briscoe’s qualifying hot streak, and fans aren’t holding back. This comment cut through the hype: “He’s definitely had a run. Not to get him to finish a race worth a sh–.” It’s a fair jab—Briscoe’s got zero wins in 2025, but his consistency can’t be ignored. Five top-5s, including a 4th at Daytona and a 3rd at Charlotte, plus six top-10s show he’s knocking on the door. The No. 19 Toyota has the speed, but they need to execute during the race.

Another fan pointed out the Indiana connection: “Well, they are both from Indiana.” It’s more than just geography. Ryan Newman, a South Bend native, became an Indiana racing icon for his winning exploits with the USAC Triple Crown and Daytona 500. Chase Briscoe, born in Mitchell, Indiana, carries that same Hoosier pride, growing up in a state where racing’s practically a religion. The JGR driver is still hard at work in establishing his presence in the Cup Series garage, but with a Southern 500 win and a streak of poles, he is finally showcasing his talent at the top level.

Some fans predicted big things for the driver, “People are going to act surprised when he starts winning handfuls of races too, Chase is sneaky elite imo.” That “sneaky elite” label fits. Briscoe hasn’t had a breakout multi-win season yet, but his ARCA and Xfinity success, paired with JGR’s top-tier equipment, screams potential. Five top-5s in 2025, plus those poles, show he’s close. A multi-win campaign feels like a matter of time, and when it happens, fans might not be as shocked as they think.

There were a few who suggested that Briscoe has finally landed with a solid team after his early jitters at SHR. “I’ve always thought he was more talented than his results suggest. He was a victim of SHR for sure, so I’m glad to see him at a more competitive organization,” claimed another fan. He joined SHR in 2021, at a time when the team was on a decline, and he had to settle for mid-pack finishes. Despite that, he bagged two wins, including last year’s Darlington triumph. Now that he has replaced Martin Truex Jr. in the #19 car, he has the best equipment, resources and guidance that could see him make the most of his talents.

