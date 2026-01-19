Sacked American F1 Driver Plots Shane Van Gisbergen Style NASCAR Invasion Amid Ford Backing

“Monkey see, monkey do” seems to be the mantra for this ex-F1 driver. And why wouldn’t anyone want to copy Shane van Gisbergen’s road course map in NASCAR? The Kiwi has taken the NASCAR world by storm, and now a fellow open-wheeler may want to replicate that. After a difficult stint with Williams Racing in Formula One, the American has been considering various pathways and is now finally wanting to return home.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ahead of the Rolex 24 race at Daytona International Speedway, Logan Sargeant dropped the bombshell.

The 25-year-old, who is making a one-off appearance for his Rolex 24 debut in Era Motorsport’s LMP2 entry, is keen to race on NASCAR road courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Sports 365, he added that it is something he has long wanted to do, and that his new factory-backed role with the Blue Oval could finally turn that idea into reality down the road.

Ever since his disappointing performance in F1, the Grove-based team decided to end their partnership after the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix, following a heavy practice crash that capped off a run of expensive incidents.

Across the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Williams Racing, he still managed a notable milestone, becoming the first American in three decades to score a Formula One World Championship point while doing so on home soil at the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, things are about to change for the 25-year-old as he takes his next step with Ford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Logan Sargeant is moving into a new phase of his racing career, with Ford confirming he will be part of its World Endurance Championship effort when the program launches in 2027.

Ford first revealed plans last year to enter the Hypercar class, signaling a serious push back into top-level global endurance racing. As the project comes together, the manufacturer has named its initial lineup, with the 25-year-old set to drive alongside Mike Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx.

And with Ford backing him, maybe a stint with either RFK Racing or Team Penske could be on the radar for Sargeant sometime in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sargeant continues to build his resume, a switch to NASCAR doesn’t seem hard. However, trying to match SVG’s road-course stats would be harder.

For someone who dominated most of the road courses, winning five of them in his full-time Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing, it has set a precedent for what road course racing looks like. Those wins also secured his spot in the playoffs last year.

But with a revised format for 2026, SVG’s oval struggles, the “win and you’re in” element being dropped, and his road course dominance alone won’t be enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his team owner, Justin Marks, has a strong set of beliefs and thinks SVG will be a threat in the upcoming season.

SVG poses as a bold threat in 2026

It’s easy to look at SVG’s progress and judge it by the numbers, especially how he has slowly become more comfortable on ovals. But Justin Marks isn’t thinking in terms of results. For him, the real growth is in how SVG approaches the work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marks doesn’t see progress as a single strong finish or a lucky run of races. He measures it by how seriously SVG commits to the process.

“When I think about his benchmarking, or I think about his progression, it’s just to keep doing what he’s doing, which is just immerse himself in the data, immerse himself in video,” he said. “The fact that he’s so quickly already starting to find his way into the top 10 on the ovals, I think that there’s a very, very high ceiling there that can make him remarkably dangerous.”

That belief is why Trackhouse didn’t treat him like a short experiment. Seeing him move into top-10 contention on tracks where he is still learning is the kind of progress the team wants to build on, not a final goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, the Kiwis’ oval experience was limited, and the start of their full Cup season was rough. He had several finishes well back in the field, and incidents like the big crash in New Hampshire didn’t help.

But when he finally broke through at Kansas Speedway with a top-10 finish, Marks saw it as proof that his improvement is real and not sudden.

Heading into 2026, SVG has the chance to rewrite his NASCAR story, and all eyes will be on him as he tries to turn that potential into results.