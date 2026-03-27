79-YO Historic NASCAR Track Prepares to Welcome Fans Again After Revival

People love nostalgia and revisiting the past, and NASCAR is no different. There have been many racetracks that have come and gone from the NASCAR calendar over the years. One such race track is the Salem Speedway, even though it hasn’t featured at the Cup level, the ARCA Series has visited it for years. With tracks as old as these, the ownership has changed hands several times. Now the latest owners have worked hard to revive the track and will welcome racing very soon.

How hard have the owners been working to revamp the venue?

The Salem Speedway, located in southern Indiana, has been a vital part of the racing community since the 1940s. Especially considering that the track was opened in 1947, after all these years, it would not have been in the best of conditions. In January, the track underwent a change in ownership with Melissa Middleton and Brent Harmon taking over control. Since the takeover, crews have been working hard to get the track race ready.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We still have a lot of stuff to do. We have been working almost 24 hours a day.” Middleton told WDRB. “A lot of people are glad to see her old glory brought back to life. They are glad to see somebody get it and put their heart and soul into it.”

Imago June 8, 2025, Brooklyn, Mi, USA: DENNY HAMLIN 11 of Chesterfield, VA races for the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Brooklyn, MI. Brooklyn, USA – ZUMAa161 20250608_aaa_a161_020 Copyright: xWalterxG.xArcexSr.x

From laying asphalt, painting, and finishing electrical work at the venue, a lot has been done to restore the track. All of this was to help prepare for the arrival of thousands of fans expected to attend races this season. That’s right, after the major revamp, fans will get to see some racing action at long last.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does the race track have any NASCAR history?

ADVERTISEMENT

Given its longevity, the 0.555-mile track has a lot of history on the racing scene, especially in NASCAR. Many well-known drivers have earned their stripes there, including A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, and Parnelli Jones. So what’s on the 2026 racing schedule at the Salem Speedway, and how excited will the racing fans be?

Apparently, the track is adopting a policy of, ‘If it has wheels, it can race.’ Aside from traditional stock car racing, other events featured at the Salem Speedway are school bus races, demolition derbies, and monster truck shows. The best part is that the fans don’t have to wait for too long, because racing season starts this weekend. From there, there will be frequent events running until the season ends on November 8th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Admittedly, the schedule isn’t exactly packed, as there will be 12 events throughout the year. Races include the inaugural Crown Vic Wars events, the Firecracker 200 Weekend, which will also boasts the first-ever High Banks School Bus Challenge. Aside from that, there will be the Joe James/Pat O’Connor Memorial for the 500 Sprint Car Tour, the IHRA Late Model Sportsman and Pro Late Model Series. The track’s versatility will be on full display throughout the year as three drift events are also scheduled.

Even NASCAR is getting a piece of the action, thanks to the ARCA Menards Series. This will be the series’ 112th race at Salem Speedway, kicking off in September. All in all, the future looks bright for the newly-revamped Salem Speedway. With new owners, Middleton and Harmon already showing big ambitions for the track, Salem could become one of NASCAR’s premier tracks in the coming years.