Shane van Gisbergen Rips NASCAR’s F1 Obsession: “It Does Look Pretty Stupid”

NASCAR wants to go global. Efforts for this international campaign are already ramping up in 2025, as the sport visited Mexico City. Both the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series raced at the 2.674-mile Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Shane van Gisbergen conquered the racetrack, which is usually used by Formula 1 to host its annual Mexico City Grand Prix. However, the Kiwi speedster would prefer American tracks.

The 80-time Supercars race winner and three-time Bathurst 1000 champion made a decision two years ago. Shane van Gisbergen consciously packed his bags, left his home ground in Australia, and aimed to settle down in NASCAR. That is why SVG is more inclined to taste the roots of the sports and not those of F1.

Shane van Gisbergen highlights the disparity

Well, Formula 1 and NASCAR have shared racetracks for decades. For instance, F1 raced at Watkins Glen International for the U.S. Grand Prix from 1961 through 1980, and NASCAR added it permanently to its Cup schedule from 1986. Then, F1 started using Circuit of the Americas in 2012, and NASCAR joined in nearly a decade later. Despite this common ground, there are big differences between the two sports. There are not many racing facilities suited for both. The slower, sturdier stock cars of NASCAR can use narrow circuits with longer straights and sweeping corners. Meanwhile, the ultra-light, much-faster F1 machines have superior cornering, allowing them to navigate tight turns.

What is more, Formula 1 cars also benefit from wider surfaces, as any contact would typically be disastrous for a race. On the other hand, NASCAR cars thrive on close-quarters racing and frequent rubbing of fenders. That is why Shane van Gisbergen issued a harsh verdict on NASCAR’s visit to COTA, a 3.426-mile road course in Austin, Texas. SVG finished 30th in the 2024 Cup Series race in COTA, and improved that to 6th in 2025. He ripped NASCAR in a recent episode of ‘Stacking Pennies’: “It does look pretty stupid at COTA when we’re off the track more than we’re on it.” Instead, he praised NASCAR’s very own road courses: “There’s plenty of cool tracks here, like Laguna Seca or Road America, and stuff.”

Shane van Gisbergen won the Viva Mexico 250 race in June, leading 60 of 100 laps. However, he had no dearth of problems at the Mexican track, another common ground for F1 and NASCAR. SVG continued, “The cars just feel funky…like they just walk on the tire. It was mixed conditions there; it was a bit wet.” He also recalled the loose wheel he got in that race: “Normally, I would push through it…The safety car came out at the end of the stage, and the tires stayed low, and I’m like, weaving, I can’t tell. The brake pedal’s long as well – it’s wrecked from the air…Every time I weaved, my pedal would go long, which means a loose wheel…Two laps after the yellow, it came right.”

Now we know it: Shane van Gisbergen is counting himself a part of NASCAR. The evidence is all out there, as SVG is leaving no stone unturned to succeed more.

Taking baby steps to conquer his weakness

Ever since Shane van Gisbergen debuted in NASCAR in 2023, we knew about his strength. He is almost indomitable on road courses, with his average running position being a jaw-dropping 3.34. At the same time, however, we also know about his weakness. SVG’s average finish is outside the top 25 on every type of NASCAR oval. Yet the Kiwi speedster is constantly on the lookout to improve his techniques. Analyzing every race, working hard, and listening to advice are part of his basic routine. But recently, he has extended that by participating in the 2025 Cook Out Summer Shootout at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Along with Bubba Wallace and Scott McLaughlin, SVG took part in the level where most NASCAR racers kick off their careers. And the result is already visible – he won the Legends A-Main feature by a narrow margin of 0.417 seconds. Recently, SVG quipped joyfully about this learning process: “You learn a lot. So, you have to choose yourself. The restarts are crazy. The restarts are just like Martinsville. You know, if you choose the outside, you can gain a row, but you have to get down as quick as you can … And then also keep in your head, like if someone hits you, you can’t just snap and get angry at that guy. You’ve got to kind of get your momentum going. It’s been fun learning that.”

If SVG conquers his oval weakness, then it might spell doomsday for his Cup Series rivals. We cannot wait to trace the Supercars star’s phenomenal progress in NASCAR!