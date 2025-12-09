“Shut it Champ”: NASCAR Champion Asked to Back Down After Embarrassing Snowball Derby Incident

For much of the day at Five Flags Speedway, Ty Majeski looked like he was going to do it again. The guy already owns two Snowball Derby trophies and knows the place like his backyard. He led a ton of laps, controlled the race, stayed out front when it mattered, and with twelve to go, everybody figured the only question was how big his winning margin would be.

The Snowball Derby is different from every other short-track race. Three hundred laps on a half-mile that chews up tires like bubble gum, where one tiny mistake can wipe out an entire weekend of work. It’s why the trophy means so much. It’s why drivers come back year after year, even when it breaks their hearts.

Majeski had been perfect. Clean air, smart moves, saving just enough rubber for the end. The field was stacked: Cup guys, late-model killers, kids trying to make a name. None of them could touch him. Fans were already typing “three-time” and picturing him on the frontstretch waving to the crowd.

Then came the restart with twelve laps left.

Officials said Majeski jumped it, his second violation of the day. Black flag. Just like that, the lead was handed to Stephen Nasse. While Majeski kept going anyway, crossing the line first but getting parked by race control. Nasse got the win, his first clean Snowball Derby victory after years of trying (and one heartbreaking disqualification in 2019).

Majeski was gutted.

He told reporters he thought he timed it right after the earlier warning, and even said, “I feel like we won this race.”

For a two-time champ who dominated most of the afternoon, losing on a restart call felt like the cruelest kind of robbery. And the fans on X weren’t exactly sending sympathy cards.

Fans tell Ty Majeski to take the loss at Snowball Derby

The internet didn’t waste time. “NASCAR rules are black and white … HAHAHA,” one wrote, laughing at the idea that restarts are ever simple. Because if they were really black and white, why did it take until twelve laps to go for the flag to fly? It’s the kind of sarcasm that comes from watching too many races end exactly like this.

Then, another kept it short and sharp. “Shut it, champ, you did good, we know! But don’t be sore about the flag, just accept it.” Majeski ran a great race, probably had the best car, but once the call is made, it’s made. Crying about it afterward doesn’t change the scoreboard.

Another fan pointed out the obvious: “He was warned once already, he should’ve taken it easy, and he would’ve cleared Nasse anyway. He knew they were watching him like a hawk and pushed the issue anyway.” Second violation of the day. Officials had their eyes on him, and he still went for it. Sometimes playing it safe for ten laps is smarter than trying to steal one.

Then came the replay crowd. “How can he watch the replay and still say he went at the line? The only line he went at was the hash mark a full car length before the line.” Slow-motion doesn’t lie, and plenty of people swear he moved way too early. When the video looks that clear, arguing “I thought I timed it right” starts sounding like denial.

Finally, somebody just sighed the truth every Derby fan knows: “Doesn’t the Snowball Derby always come down to something like this?” Because it does. Nasse himself had a win taken away in 2019 for a tech violation. Late wrecks, rain, restarts, penalties; the Snowball loves a twist. Ty Majeski’s story is just the latest chapter in a race that never lets anyone win easily.

He had the fastest car for 288 laps. Twelve to go and one twitch too early turned a sure thing into a “what if.” Fans respect the fight, but they’re tired of hearing excuses when the call goes against the guy out front. Majeski will be back, probably stronger, definitely smarter. For now, though, the message from the timeline is loud and clear: take the L, champ, and save it for next year.