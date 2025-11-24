Silly Season New: New NASCAR Team Emerges as Ford-Backed Racing Group Gets Sold Out

In NASCAR, teams don’t just get better by accident. They grow because people inside those shops put in the work, engineers buried in data, young drivers running laps at tiny short tracks, and owners willing to gamble when everyone else plays it safe. Over the last few years, you could feel that shift happening.

Smaller teams started taking bigger swings, partnering with manufacturers, investing in development, and trying to build something that lasts. And now, one of the biggest behind-the-scenes moves has finally gone public. It’s a deal that could reshape the lower-series landscape heading into 2026.

Sigma Performance Services takes over AM Racing

Sigma Performance Services Racing just made a massive play: they’ve fully bought out AM Racing and merged everything into one operation with full Ford Racing backing. Starting next season, the combined group will run under one name, SPS Racing, and they’re loading up across multiple divisions.

They’ll have cars in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (what used to be Xfinity), ARCA, and a beefed-up late-model program. The transition isn’t happening later, it’s happening now, so the new structure is ready to roll when ARCA hits Daytona for open testing in January.

This isn’t a takeover with bruised feelings or a team falling apart. Both sides wanted this. SPS brings the technical strength and resources, while AM Racing brings the culture, the reputation, and the commitment to developing real talent.

“Bringing AM Racing into the SPS Racing family is about building on momentum and unlocking our next level potential,” said Joe Farre, team owner.

“With Ford Racing behind us, we’re investing in people, data and performance to set us up to contend right away in 2026. We’re excited for what’s ahead.”

Wade Moore, who built AM Racing into a solid, respected operation, loves that the core identity stays intact, just with more power, more tools, and more room for their young drivers to grow. Same mission, bigger engine.

“AM Racing has always been about work ethic, integrity and giving racers a real shot to grow — and SPS Racing shares that DNA.”

The long-term plan is pretty bold: create a full development ladder under one roof. Start a kid in late models, move them to ARCA, then into a national-series ride, all without changing teams or facilities. That kind of stability almost never happens in NASCAR.

Driver announcements, numbers, sponsors, all that’s coming, but the foundation is already in place. And this whole shuffle left a couple of talented drivers looking for new homes.

Christian Eckes finds his way back

When Kaulig Racing stepped away from Xfinity for 2026 to chase Ram Trucks, both Daniel Dye and Christian Eckes were suddenly free agents. Dye landed quickly with one of Kaulig’s five full-time truck seats alongside Justin Haley and Brenden Queen.

Eckes took a different route. He headed back to the Truck Series and back to the team where he had the best seasons of his career: McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. That shop was his home during his monster 2023 and 2024 runs, where he scored four wins each season, finished third in points, and had only one finish outside the top ten in 2024.

Next year, he’ll be in the No. 91 Chevy with Tyler Ankrum staying in the No. 18. Eckes even ran two races with them this year, finishing 12th at Richmond and ninth at New Hampshire, so the reunion just feels right.

His rookie Xfinity season wasn’t bad either, six top-fives, 15 top-tens, and 13th in the standings, the highest among drivers who missed the playoffs. Meanwhile, Daniel Hemric and Connor Mosack are still figuring out where they land for 2026.