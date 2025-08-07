Star Driver Stands Upto NASCAR Amidst Horsepower Debate Demanding Massive Upgrade

NASCAR’s horsepower debate has been simmering for years, and it’s no secret the current 670-hp package has drivers itching for more. Denny Hamlin’s been beating the drum loudest, arguing a bump to 750 horsepower could be as simple as a phone call to engine builders like Doug Yates or Toyota Racing Development. “You just call Doug Yates … say we’re going to go back to our old 750 plate. They’ve said it wouldn’t change any of the durability we have. It can be done with one phone call with no additional money,” Hamlin said. He’s convinced more power would shake up races, bringing back the raw, unpredictable edge fans crave.

Chase Elliott’s on board too, saying higher horsepower forces drivers to lean on skill, not just aerodynamics. “Any time you introduce off-throttle time is a good thing,” he noted, slamming the current setup as “inefficient” for showcasing talent.

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are also in the mix, pushing for a power boost to widen the racing groove and crank up tire wear for more dynamic battles. Busch has been blunt, “Everything that we’ve done with this car … it’s just not conducive to better racing in my opinion.” Logano echoed that, saying more power “makes the track wider” and could be done on a budget.

Kevin Harvick’s been vocal too, missing the gritty, throttle-bending feel of the old days when cars had real muscle. The 550-hp package introduced in 2019, and even the current 670-hp setup, have left races, especially on short tracks like Iowa, feeling stale with too much follow-the-leader and not enough passing. Now, RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece is throwing his hat in the ring, and he’s not holding back, demanding a massive horsepower upgrade that’s got the garage buzzing.

Preece Wants 1000 Plus

In a recent chat with Steven Taranto, Preece didn’t mince words about NASCAR’s horsepower problem. “That’s a really tough deal to answer because I don’t know all the pieces. What I do know is that from the driver standpoint, I wish we would be able to go to a test and overshoot it. Give us too much and just have to dial it back from there because I feel like we need [it].”

Preece gets that it’s a complicated issue. Engineers, manufacturers, and costs all play a role. But he’s fed up with the cautious approach. His idea to test with a big power boost and scale back if needed is bold, echoing Hamlin and Harvick’s frustration with sluggish cars. Back in the early 2000s, engines pushed 850 hp or more, demanding real skill off corners. Preece’s call to “overshoot” is about rediscovering that edge, giving drivers like him a chance to show what they can do when the car’s a beast.

He doubled down, “I know a thousand horsepower seems like a big number, but in my eyes with the car weighing 3,500 pounds, you’re going to need a big percentage increase to notice. I think [it’s] what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Preece’s math makes sense. NASCAR’s heavy 3,400-pound cars need serious juice to feel alive. The jump from 670 to 750 hp, as Hamlin suggests, might not cut it. In the unrestricted days, engines neared 900 hp on big tracks, and drivers had to wrestle them, especially exiting turns. Preece wants a leap to 1,000 hp to make throttle control and tire management matter again, aligning with Larson’s view that more power separates the great from the good. It’s a plea for racing that feels raw, not robotic.

Preece kept it flexible but firm, “There’s so many different ways you can go about it. I’d just like to see us try that, try to test on the a lot more side.” He’s not claiming to have all the answers, but he’s pushing NASCAR to stop playing it safe. Testing at higher horsepower, like Larson and Bell have hinted at, could show what’s possible: more slide, more passing, more driver skill. The current setup, with its low power and aero dependency, has led to races like Iowa’s snooze-fest where passing was near impossible. Preece’s call for bold testing is a driver’s cry for a return to racing where feel trumps data, and it’s a stance that’s got veterans and fans nodding along.

Preece Admits He Only Went Half Throttle at Iowa

Preece’s horsepower push isn’t the only thing turning heads. He’s also making waves with his team-first mentality. At the Iowa Corn 350 on August 3, Preece and RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski delivered a stellar day, with Keselowski in third and Preece in fifth. But Preece admitted he eased off late to avoid challenging his boss too hard.

“Well, I don’t think it would have been the smart decision, considering he’s not only my teammate but he’s also part of the owner group. I didn’t necessarily let him go, I just didn’t fight him as hard as I could have.” he said. Preece knew Keselowski’s No. 6 car, which won two stages, had a shot at the lead, and he didn’t want to be the guy holding him up in the Monday debrief, especially with only three races left to secure a playoff spot.

He added, “From the teammate perspective, I would hope it would be the same and I feel like it definitely would. There was a point early in the race that I think he could have forced the issue and potentially put me a lap down, but I was racing my ass off to stay on the lead lap and that was part of what kept us there.”

Preece’s savvy move paid off. Keselowski’s third was his second-best finish of 2025, while Preece’s fifth kept him 13th in points, playoff-eligible alongside teammate Chris Buescher at 11th. Keselowski, stuck at 19th, needs a win at Watkins Glen, Richmond, or Daytona to make the postseason. Preece’s restraint shows a driver balancing loyalty and ambition, but his horsepower push proves he’s still hungry to shake up NASCAR’s status quo.