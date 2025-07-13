SVG Ends Jeff Gordon Era on His Own Turf, Creates History By Shattering 26 YO Record

Shane van Gisbergen turned Sonoma Raceway into his personal playground. After sweeping Chicago last weekend and falling just short at Sonoma in the Xfinity race on Saturday, SVG dominated the Toyota/Save Mart 350 on July 13 with a jaw-dropping 97 of 110 laps led to claim his third win of 2025. In doing so, SVG etched his name in history, breaking Jeff Gordon’s 26-year-old record for three straight NASCAR Cup Series road course wins.

Five weeks ago, people were debating how important the next month and a half of races was for Shane van Gisbergen. After struggling for most of the first half of the season on ovals and failing to win at Circuit of The Americas, the road course ace was under the pump to get the road course win he was brought in for. Now? He ties the series lead in wins!

SVG joins Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin with three wins in 2025, at Mexico City, Chicago, and Sonoma! Reacting to this achievement, Shane van Gisbergen said, “It’s hard to believe that isn’t it? I just have to thank these guys (crew). We’ve built up all year, and now we need to keep getting better on the ovals and start proving some people wrong.” He led from pole in each of his wins, showing that it wasn’t just a lucky restart win, but persistent dominance, and Sonoma was no different.

The Kiwis’ victory was a masterclass, fending off late cautions and drivers with fresher tires. “We had an amazing car. Chase what a great racer, gave me respect… It was pretty tense, but amazing. So stoked for Red Bull, Trackhouse, Chevy, unbelievable. Had a great weekend here. Hope everyone enjoyed that.” Shane van Gisbergen told TNT, beaming.

Meanwhile, the top 10 was stacked with talent: Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, William Byron, Joey Logano, and Kyle Busch. Elliott and McDowell charged into the top five on new tires, showcasing late-race grit. On the other side, Noah Gragson’s day ended in a Lap 98 crash, finishing 37th, and Ryan Blaney was also knocked out early. Ross Chastain snagged Stage 1, but Shane van Gisbergen owned Stage 2, setting the tone for his historic romp.

The final stage was a pit strategy chess match, with a caution at Lap 95 splitting the field. Some stayed out, others grabbed fresh rubber, but SVG’s pace was untouchable. Shattering Gordon’s record on his home turf, Shane van Gisbergen proved he’s rewriting NASCAR’s road-course history, leaving fans buzzing over the Trackhouse star’s relentless dominance.

SVG’s looming oval struggles

Five weeks ago, SVG faced heat to deliver on road courses after a shaky oval season and a missed win at COTA. Now, with three Cup wins, each from pole, he’s silenced doubters, but he’s candid about his oval woes.

“Probably the fact I take my time,” he told The Athletic, explaining how his Supercars habit of building speed over long practices with multiple tire sets doesn’t jive with NASCAR’s setup. “You get 20 minutes, one set of tires that only lasts for two laps and you’ve got to go out and find a second (of quicker time) in qualifying,” he said. NASCAR’s reduced practice and single-lap qualifying leave him little room to adapt, unlike the road courses where he thrives.

SVG’s road-course dominance is undeniable: three Cup wins (Chicago 2023, Mexico City, Chicago, and Sonoma 2025) and four Xfinity victories (Portland, Sonoma, and Chicago twice). Saturday’s Xfinity runner-up to Connor Zilisch, after starting on pole, showed he’s still a force. His Sonoma Cup win, following that near-miss, proves he’s mastered tracks like these. But with Indy and Dover looming, SVG knows ovals are his Achilles’ heel. If he can crack that code, this record-breaking run might just be the start.