Team Boss Breaks Silence After Publicly Cutting Ties with NASCAR Driver

In a surprising mid-season move, Niece Motorsports announced on August 4, 2025, that they had released Kaden Honeycutt from the No. 45 Chevrolet, effective immediately—even though he was sitting sixth in the Truck Series standings and comfortably inside the playoff cut line. The team cited that Honeycutt had already signed a contract to race with a different team and manufacturer (OEM) in 2026. According to Niece, this early change allows them to begin building for next year.

Kaden Honeycutt, a 22-year-old from Willow Park, Texas, joined Niece Motorsports in the middle of 2023 and ramped up to a full-time Truck Series campaign in 2025. Over the season, he put together two top-five finishes and nine top-10 results, lining up well for a playoff run with nearly 73 points above the elimination line. But behind the scenes, he had quietly committed to a new deal, rumored to be with TRICON Garage and Toyota for the 2026 season. Once Niece Motorsports learned of this, they opted to part ways early to avoid running a “lame duck” driver for the remainder of 2025.

The decision sent shockwaves through the Truck Series, especially with just two races left before the playoffs. Niece quickly named Connor Zilisch to drive the No. 45 at Watkins Glen and Bayley Currey to take over for the rest of the season. Honeycutt, meanwhile, is scrambling to find a ride to stay playoff-eligible, as NASCAR rules require drivers to compete in all regular-season races.

General Manager Cody Efaw recently opened up about the tough call, shedding light on the team’s reasoning and the behind-the-scenes dynamics that led to this dramatic split.

Insider reasons for Honeycutt’s exit

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw didn’t hold back on why the team cut ties with Honeycutt. “To him was an offer to extend his racing opportunities or career here at Niece Motorsports for several years to come. He informed us that he appreciated it and that we meant a lot to him, but he was going to go a different route in the future with a different OEM,” Efaw said.

Niece had big plans for Honeycutt, whose 2025 season, sixth in points with two top fives and nine top 10s, showed serious promise. But his decision to sign with another team, likely TRICON Garage and Toyota for 2026, shifted the dynamic. Efaw made it clear that loyalty to Chevrolet, a decade-long partner, was a key factor. “My job is to make sure all our partners are taken care of, and one of our large partners is Chevrolet and Team Chevy and what they do for us on the engineering side,” he explained.

Running a driver already committed to a rival manufacturer risked disrupting Niece’s technical collaboration, like simulator access and engineering meetings that are critical for performance. Efaw also got real about the “lame duck” issue, “I would love to finish the season, but also look at it as a situation where it’s now a lame duck term, right? And Chevrolet is not going to let him walk into their tech center and get on the simulators, and I’m not going to let him come into our meetings or comp meetings.”

He emphasized that crew chief Phil Gould, a top-tier talent in NASCAR, needs full driver commitment to chase a championship. “There’s certain information he needs out of a driver that I don’t feel that we can continue moving forward and do it at a championship level,” Efaw added. He acknowledged Honeycutt’s tough call, noting that the 22-year-old, racing since age 8, had a hard time breaking the news.

Honeycutt’s own statement echoed that, thanking Niece and vowing to keep fighting for a playoff spot. But Efaw’s focus was clear: protecting team morale and Chevy’s partnership took priority over keeping a driver with one foot out the door.

Derek White’s return to Watkins Glen

While Niece navigates its shakeup, another story is brewing at Watkins Glen. Derek White, a founding member of MBM Motorsports, is making a comeback to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for the Mission 176 on Friday, August 8, driving the No. 69 Ford F-150. The 54-year-old from Kahnawake, Quebec, will make his second start of 2025, his first since racing at North Wilkesboro with Reaume Brothers Racing.

“I am so proud to have Derek in our No. 69 truck. Derek loves to represent his Mohawk heritage, and the design on the truck represents it well,” said team owner Carl Long. The truck’s hood will sport the Mohawk Warrior Society flag, with O.C.R. Gaz Bar on the quarter panels, and White’s home crowd from the nearby Kahnawake reserve is expected to show up big.

White’s no stranger to road courses, with a career-best 21st in the Truck Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in 2013 for SS-GreenLight Racing. He’s also run 22 Xfinity races, notching an 18th-place finish in his 2010 debut at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. This marks his first Truck Series start in nearly a decade, adding a feel-good vibe to Watkins Glen’s weekend.

The race, featuring Cup stars like Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain, kicks off at 5:00 PM ET on FS1, with NASCAR Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 covering the action. White’s return brings a fresh twist to a weekend already buzzing with playoff drama and Honeycutt’s uncertain next steps.