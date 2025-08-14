Team Owner Breaks Silence Days After Shutting Down Operations Amidst Financial Crisis

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is feeling the heat, and it’s not just from the engines. Team officials are calling it a “dumpster fire,” with one anonymous owner laying it bare: “Anyone that has any kind of business sense … can look at a balance sheet and say, ‘This is a nightmare. This is a complete dumpster fire. Get out, get out, get out.’ … I don’t know how this Truck Series is going to survive, other than it’s just a rich man’s playground.”

The numbers back up the grim vibe. 2025 saw just one full 36-truck field at Daytona, a steep drop from six in 2024 and eleven in 2023. Fewer trucks mean fewer sponsors, and that’s a red flag for the series’ future. The costs are brutal. Another team manager broke it down, “The problem is the purse is so poor through the whole field. Let’s say you run 30th, you might get $8,000-$9,000… By the time you pay for entry fees, one set of tires, mandatory costs, traveling people … you’re already in the hole.”

Add in new rules like non-branded fire suits eating into sponsor cash, and it’s no wonder RB Racing’s Josh Reaume summed it up, “The cost to participate has climbed.” Fans are noticing too, with one Reddit user asking, “How is this a sustainable business model? There’s only so many wealthy people in the world that are willing to lose money each weekend, even if their car wins.”

Now, Spire Motorsports, a team known for bold moves in NASCAR’s top tiers, has hit the brakes on its Truck Series program, scaling back and parting ways with driver Andres Perez de Lara. Co-owner Jeff Dickerson’s recent comments shed light on why they’re streamlining, and it’s a story of tough choices in a sport where money talks louder than ever.

Spire kills two birds with one stone

Jeff Dickerson didn’t sugarcoat things when he spoke on SiriusXM about Spire’s decision to let go of Andres Perez de Lara. “Knowing that he had other opportunities … I think we just thought as an organization it would be better to let him … pursue those and get a … head start on next year. Happy that he’s sticking [with] the Chevy family … I hope that’s where he lands … next year.” Dickerson said.

The move was pragmatic but not heartless. Perez, the 2024 ARCA Menards champ, was driving the No. 77 truck but sat 17th in points with just two top-10s in 2025. Spire saw a chance to free him up for a fresh start, landing at Niece Motorsports for the season’s final eight races, while keeping him in Chevrolet’s driver pipeline. Dickerson praised Perez’s work ethic and positive attitude, signaling confidence that the young Mexican driver’s career is far from over.

Dickerson also got real about Spire’s bigger picture saying, “Four teams is hard. I don’t think that we’ve reached our … potential … on the truck side either … all those things were kind of percolating … killed two birds with one stone … let Andreas pursue opportunities for the future and let us … tidy it up a little bit around the shop and just focus on three … see if that helps.”

Scaling back from four trucks to three, retiring the No. 07 which had rotated big names like Kyle Larson and Corey LaJoie, was a calculated play. With the owner’s playoffs looming, Spire’s betting on tighter focus and better results, especially after a season where financial strain has teams rethinking every dollar spent. The move’s not just about cutting costs; it’s about sharpening their edge in a series where survival’s getting tougher by the race.

Another Mexican driver nearing farewell

While Spire reshuffles, another Mexican star, Daniel Suarez, is staring down the end of his Trackhouse Racing tenure. After five years, Suarez and team owner Justin Marks confirmed his contract won’t be renewed, leaving him a free agent after 2025.

Despite his role in boosting NASCAR’s Hispanic fanbase, especially evident during June’s Mexico City road course race, Trackhouse is moving on. Suarez’s journey through Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Gaunt Brothers Racing, and now Trackhouse hasn’t locked in a long-term home, and he’s even open to dropping to Xfinity if a Cup ride doesn’t materialize.

Suarez, 29th in Cup points, isn’t giving up. After a strong seventh at Watkins Glen, he told Frontstretch, “I just want to win and end my cycle with Trackhouse on a high.” His eyes are on Richmond this Saturday, a track he loves, “Richmond is a track I really like a lot. Hopefully, we can take this momentum into next week and continue to build.”

A win at Richmond or the following week at Daytona is his only shot at the playoffs, but Suarez’s focus is bigger: “For me, the playoffs are important, but the most important thing for me is to win. I don’t care if it’s before the playoffs or after the playoffs.” As Spire and Suarez both navigate uncertain futures, the Truck Series’ financial woes and the pressure to perform are reshaping NASCAR’s landscape, one tough call at a time.