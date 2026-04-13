“They Bleed With Us”: Ty Gibbs’ Mother Makes Emotional Praise for Unsung Heroes Behind Maiden Win

It took him nearly four years of trying, but the monkey is finally off Ty Gibbs‘ back. To be frank, the 23-year-old has not garnered such a great relationship with the fans. But on Sunday at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Ty finally shut up many of them with his first Cup Series win. And after grandpa Joe, it’s Ty’s mother who shared the emotional journey behind the scenes.

Speaking after the race, Heather Gibbs told Claire Lang, “It’s just a group of guys that really gelled together. To me, I’m excited for Ty, but I’m more excited for the people that never quit on us. That’s what means more to me, is there are people at Joe Gibbs Racing, they are lifers that bleed with us when it was tough. That cried with us, and we walk through tough times.”

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From his team to his crew, she thanked everyone. Figures like his crew chief, Tyler Allen, and the No. 54 pit crew have stood firmly behind Ty through his ups and downs. Engineers and mechanics who worked behind the scenes made the win as much theirs as it was his.

She acknowledged that Gibbs was just focused on enjoying driving, and the results would come to him. Heather Gibbs also admitted that every organization sticks together in tough times, and JGR was no different. Owing to this, the win belonged to the Joe Gibbs Racing #54 team because they never gave up. She acknowledged that her son has had his doubters, but she wasn’t mad about it. Gibbs insisted that they were entitled to their opinion, and it was up to Ty Gibbs to prove them wrong.

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Imago BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 12: Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy Toyota celebrates after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Food City 500 on April 12, 2026 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 12 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2604125885500

The important thing is Ty Gibbs did not take any shortcuts by banking on the power of his name. Heather Gibbs insisted that just like every other JGR driver, he grinded his way through the ARCA and O’Reilly’s Series. Once he proved his mettle, only then did he earn the call to the Cup Series. Other drivers also went through the same process: Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, John Hunter Nemechek, the list goes on.

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What sets the Cup Series apart is the parity with the Gen 7 car. Since there are only 20 minutes of practice, the younger drivers have to learn quickly and adapt, and that is what Ty Gibbs has done. She also said, “If you’re going to earn it, you’re going to earn it. He did with the best of the best today. I can’t imagine that he wouldn’t have that momentum. Letting him run different, seeing these runs, I think that makes it fun. As long as he stays off the catchfence, we’re good for it.”

How does this win shake the standings?

Thanks to this race win, Ty Gibbs has catapulted himself to fourth in the standings. So far, 2026 has largely been the 23XI Racing show, thanks to Tyler Reddick. However, Gibbs and Denny Hamlin’s wins have changed the narrative a little.

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Instead of it being the 23XI Racing show, this championship is turning into the Toyota show, with three out of the top four cars being Toyota.

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That said, Chevrolet and Ford are not sitting idle either. Chase Elliott is flying the flag for Chevy and Hendrick Motorsports at 5th place, while Ryan Blaney is shouldering Ford and Team Penske’s hopes in second place.

In the coming week, the paddock heads to the Kansas Speedway for the next race of the season. The big question is, will Gibbs carry the momentum or will the other race winners wrest back control?