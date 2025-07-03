“They’re Not Poor”- Outspoken Insider Comes Out in Daniel Suarez’s Defense Amidst Trackhouse Split

Kenny Wallace has never been one to hold back, and that’s why fans love him. The NASCAR veteran turned broadcaster has long played the devil’s advocate, calling out the sport’s missteps with a bluntness that cuts through the noise. On a Fox Sports appearance, he didn’t mince words about NASCAR’s questionable decisions over the past 15 years, slamming investments in massive venues like Chicagoland and Kentucky.

He had the perfect personality to continue to work in network television after his retirement, but in 2018, he decided to call it quits. It seemed odd as most NASCAR drivers would continue to stay connected to the sport in some form or another other and Wallace looked destined to don the TV role. Back in 2018, he spoke to Jeff Gluck and cited airport travel as the reason behind him calling it quits.

And now that Daniel Suárez has mutually decided to part ways with Trackhouse Racing, Wallace has shared his opinion on the topic. He drew a parallel between Suarez’s split from Trackouse to his decision to pull the plug on the Fox deal.

In a recent “Coffee with Kenny,” video on X, Wallace broke down the Suárez-Trackhouse split with his signature candor. “Daniel Suarez. Alright, I read everything Daniel said. He said actually, I’ve known this for a while but I decided to tell you now because everything finally developed. Daniel said it is a relief for him to be able to say this. Now you gotta ask yourself, the first thing. Why did Daniel Suarez leave? Okay, now we know that together collectively the team gave a real nice statement. I liked it, I enjoyed the Trackhouse Daniel Suarez release, that’s the way they all should be,” he said.

Suárez, the only Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, is leaving Trackhouse after five seasons. The mutual decision, announced July 1, lets Suárez chase new opportunities for 2026. With just two wins in 305 Cup starts and a 29th-place points ranking this season, his exit wasn’t a total shock, but the way both sides handled it earned Wallace’s respect for its class.

Wallace didn’t stop there, shutting down rumors about Suárez’s financial status. “Maybe Daniel Suarez and Maybe Trackhouse you know what? Maybe they just had enough of each other, and let’s face it, Daniel Suarez is not poor. He’s not poor. He’s married to the great Formula 1 Nelson Piquet’s daughter. They’re not poor. I’ve seen pictures, okay. So let’s give Daniel a break. They both gave great press releases, and that’s the way it ought to be. They are done,” he said.

He then shed light on the decision to quit working for Fox back in 2018.“I quit, but then again people can’t understand that. How Kenny Wallace could quit a national TV job? Well, that pretty simple, got f—— tired of it, had all my money saved, it was the right time. Sometimes you just had enough, okay.” Well, now that Suarez is out of the job beyond 2025, what’s next for the Mexican driver?

Three potential landing spots for Daniel Suárez

With Daniel Suárez hitting the free-agent market after his Trackhouse exit, the question on everyone’s mind is: where’s he headed for 2026? The former Xfinity Series champ, with two Cup wins and a knack for connecting with fans, especially in the Hispanic market, has options. Here are three potential landing spots. First up, Rick Ware Racing could be a fit.

With news that former Spire Motorsports owner TJ Puchyr is buying RWR and eyeing a three-car expansion, Suárez’s experience makes him a prime candidate. RWR’s current lone full-time driver, Cody Ware, fields the No. 51, but adding a proven Cup veteran like Suárez could kickstart Puchyr’s vision. The equipment might not be top-tier, but it’s a chance for Suárez to keep racing in the Cup.

Spire Motorsports is another possibility, though it’s a long shot with Justin Haley, Michael McDowell, and Carson Hocevar locked in for 2026. Haley’s struggles with 30th in points with a 22.3 average finish—could open a door if Spire shakes things up. Suárez’s playoff experience and marketability might tempt them to swap him into the No. 7, giving the team a boost in visibility and performance. If Cup seats are scarce, JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series could be a homecoming.

Suárez already has ties, having won a one-off race for JRM in Mexico City in 2025. With Connor Zilisch potentially moving to Trackhouse’s Cup program, a seat could open. As the 2016 Xfinity champ, Suárez would bring star power to JRM, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. might jump at the chance to sign him for a title run.