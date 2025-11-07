Tight Lipped Rick Hendrick Teases Chevy’s Groundbreaking NASCAR Car for 2026

In the 2025 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet entries, the team delivered again as a dominant force in the NASCAR Cup Series. At mid-season, they recorded four wins (three by Kyle Larson and one by William Byron), secured 19 top-5 finishes, and five pole positions. They also stood atop the regular-season standings with Byron, Larson, and Chase Elliott all inside the top four heading into the final stretch. But while they did their job, the car didn’t always.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The HMS drivers drive the Camaro ZL1/1LE, and it’s not been flawless with its issues. In recent times, it has seen suspension problems, rubbing noises, and overheating of the transmission, among other things. As their parent brand, GM, has been working in the back end on a new model for 2026, Rick Hendrick didn’t reveal much but hinted enough about the exciting developments in store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hendrick hints big

When Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick hinted recently that Chevy’s 2026 NASCAR Cup Series car will be “better than what we’ve got … closer to what Toyota and Ford have.” It wasn’t just team pride talking. It was a signal of major change.

According to Hendrick, the organization and General Motors have been working on a new body design for the 2026 season to catch up with the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Toyota Camry XSE, which both underwent redesigns ahead of the 2024–25 seasons.

Rick Hendrick also put focus on power and downforce. He said he is “super excited about the power, more power … and … a new car … that’s got a little more downforce.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago via X

This aligns with an announcement by Hendrick’s powertrain director, Scott Maxim, that NASCAR Cup cars will increase horsepower from 670 to 750 at many tracks in 2026. Last month, he had said, “I think more horsepower, as builders, we certainly love being able to hone our craft and have it be something our drivers are challenged with on the race track, so we’re looking forward to that.” This was especially for road courses and tracks under 1.5 miles, which gives teams like Hendrick a chance to leverage their engine-building strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Plus, according to other reports, GM is also planning to make multiple variants of new passenger cars built on the Alpha 2-2 platform. Though the identity is still a mystery, the car could be a brand-new Chevy sedan, a next-generation Camaro coup or convertible.

The background is critical here. Chevy has been relatively behind Ford and Toyota in recent Cup car redesigns, and Hendrick’s quote that “they had a shot at the apple … taking our car and getting their car better” shows a competitive edge creeping into manufacturer wars. According to reporting by On3, this new Chevy body will be revealed soon and is designed to close that gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hendrick was candid about the challenge ahead: “We’ve got to learn the car … it won’t be perfect right out of the gate.” That tracks with how NASCAR introduced the Next Gen car in 2022, which sparked a variety of performance and parity issues early on. With this upcoming body redesign and rules changes, teams are bracing for a learning curve, but Hendrick is betting on his organization’s deep technical resources and experience to shorten it.

A Chevy body and powertrain upgrade that brings increased downforce and engine output could shift the competitive balance in the Cup Series. If Hendrick Motorsports gets this right, it could restore Chevy’s dominance and give their drivers a runway to challenge the reigning Ford and Toyota squads more consistently.

With the horsepower bump and body redesign set for 2026, all eyes will be on how quickly the changes translate on track. Bottom line is that Rick Hendrick’s comments show that this isn’t just a refresh, it’s a strategic reset.

ADVERTISEMENT

By emphasizing more power, more downforce, and a revamped car architecture, Hendrick is positioning his team (and Chevy) for a bold new chapter. If the competitive numbers back the hype, 2026 may mark the beginning of a new era in NASCAR manufacturer rivalry.

Meanwhile, as the Chevy car evolves, another Hendrick youth rises.

Day steps up

Hendrick Motorsports is promoting prospect Corey Day to a full-time ride for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Day will drive the team’s No. 17 car, with crew chief Adam Wall at the top of the pit box for the coming season. Day made 11 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this past season, scoring a best finish of fourth at Las Vegas last month.

This announcement marks Day’s first full-time effort in NASCAR, with the dirt racing prodigy entering 24 races across the Craftsman Truck, OAP, and ARCA Menards Series this season.

Rick Hendrick was all praise for the 19-year-old, saying, “Corey impressed us with how quickly he adapted this year. He’ll go into 2026 with less pavement experience than anyone in the field, but you’d never know it by watching him drive. The instincts and raw talent are off the charts.”0

His entry next season will also be the first time HMS has entered a full-time car in the OAP Series since 2006. Day made his name racing on dirt in sprint cars, competing at a high level throughout his young career. Though he has struggled on asphalt, the 19-year-old has shown potential in his limited starts.

“The opportunity to race full time for Mr. Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports is something I’ve been working toward and feel I’m ready for…I’m grateful for the chance to represent HendrickCars.com every week in 2026. Adam and the No. 17 team have shown the ability to win races, and I can’t wait to build on that foundation and compete for a championship,” said the youngster on this opportunity.

This past season, the No. 17 made 21 starts in the Xfinity Series, with Day and six other drivers, including the four HMS Cup Series drivers, sharing the starts. In total, the No. 17 had two wins, nine top fives, and 10 top tens.