Toni Breidinger Lands Landmark $174B Corporation’s Partner With Empowering Message

Toni Breidinger just wrapped her first full Truck Series season a few weeks ago, but she’s already making bigger noise off the track than most drivers do in a whole career. With 2.4 million Instagram followers and a knack for turning heads both in and out of the race car, she keeps pulling in sponsors that most rookies can only dream about. Her latest partnership might be the coolest one yet.

Toni Breidinger teams up with Uber

Toni is the new face of Uber’s “Women Preferences” feature, the option that lets women riders request a female driver in select cities. The program started small in places like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit, then blew up so fast that Uber rolled it out to twenty-six more cities.

Toni told reporters she’s been waiting for something like this forever. She still uses Uber all the time, but she remembers feeling uneasy catching rides in high school. Having the choice to match with another woman just feels safer, and she loves that Uber built it.

She knows what it’s like to walk into a garage full of guys and still hold her own. That’s why having a company worth 174 billion dollars say “we’ve got your back” means the world. It’s not just about money; it’s about sending a message that women belong in tough spaces, whether that’s behind the wheel or late at night in a rideshare.

Imago Image Credits: Toni Bredinger/X

She’s quick to point out this isn’t her first big win off the track. Raising Cane’s, Victoria’s Secret, CELSIUS, Sunoco, Coach, 818 Tequila, Dave & Buster’s the list keeps growing. Toni says the secret is simple: work your tail off when nobody’s watching and stay real when the cameras are on. Brands can smell fake from a mile away, and she refuses to be anything but herself.

That grind paid off with a full-time ride in the No. 5 Toyota for TRICON Garage this year. She learned a ton, grabbed a best finish of 18th at Rockingham, and brought the truck home inside the top twenty-five thirteen times. The jump from ARCA to Trucks felt “amplified times a million,” but every wreck and every restart taught her something. Now she’s already looking ahead to next season, hungrier and smarter.

The coolest part? Little girls keep telling her they started racing because they saw her on TV. Toni was once that same kid staring at the screen, dreaming big, so paying it forward feels better than any trophy. Her advice to every young woman chasing a tough goal is short and perfect: don’t try to be the next anybody, just be the first you.

While Toni Breidinger is busy breaking barriers in the States, Toyota’s big boss was making his own kind of statement halfway around the world.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Rocks MAGA Hat

Akio Toyoda threw a giant NASCAR party at Fuji Speedway to close out Japan’s Super Taikyu season, flying in six Cup cars and drivers like Jimmie Johnson, John Hunter Nemechek, and Kamui Kobayashi for a full-on American celebration.

Toyoda led the parade himself in a Ford F-150 with the U.S. ambassador riding shotgun, grinning ear to ear in a bright red Trump Vance 2024 T-shirt and a classic Make America Great Again hat. The outfit stole the show, especially with the auto industry sweating new tariff talks.

Just recently, the threatened 27.5 percent tax on Japanese imports got negotiated down to 15 percent, so the message felt pretty clear: Toyoda’s happy to keep the good vibes going with the new administration.

Between Toni teaming up with Uber to make women feel safer and Toyoda throwing a red, white and blue party for NASCAR in his backyard, the sport keeps finding new ways to stay in the headlines. One partnership is about lifting women up, the other is straight-up diplomacy on four wheels. Either way, both stories show just how big NASCAR’s reach has gotten lately.