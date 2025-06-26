Truck Series Team Squashes Rumors, Bows Out of NASCAR’s RAM Hype With Bold Loyalty Claim

Ram’s roaring back into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, and their parent company, Stellantis, is swinging for the fences. At a pulse-pounding reveal before the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis unleashed the news with a grin.

“The Hemi is back. We figured we might as well go back to racing. We might as well get back to America’s motorsport, back to NASCAR. First, with the truck, and with the intention to go to Cup after that,” he said, standing next to a Gloss Black and Molten Red Ram 1500 concept race truck. The crowd ate it up, and the hype’s been building ever since.

Soon, there were murmurs and chatter on which teams from the Truck Series garage would fancy this new partnership. New manufacturers require a partner team and vice versa, and Niece Motorsports, which is with Chevy, was rumored to be in talks with Ram. Well, as it turns out, they’ve set the record straight, showcasing their loyalty to GM’s Chevrolet brand.

Niece Motorsports stays true to Chevrolet

Toby Christie dropped the scoop on X: “Since Ram announced its return to the #NASCAR Truck Series for 2026, many have wondered what teams will join the new OEM. @NieceMotorsportwill not be among the teams switching allegiance, a team official has stated the team remains loyal to Chevrolet in 2026 and beyond.”

Niece’s official statement doubled down: “Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a stir of rumors swirling around the garage area about the potential of our team switching manufacturers heading into 2026. Since 2016, Niece Motorsports has proudly been associated with our partners at General Motors representing the Chevrolet brand. We can confirm that any rumors of our team shifting its allegiance to a different manufacturer are baseless and untrue. We look forward to continuing our strength with GM and are proud to wear bowties for years to come.”

The rumor mill had been churning, with a June 6 Sports Business Journal report claiming Niece was one of three teams Ram was eyeing. That sparked shockwaves. Niece, owned by Al Niece, has been a Chevrolet stalwart, fielding trucks for stars like Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, and even Kyle Larson in part-time gigs. Chastain’s 2019 full-time run and his ongoing guest spots cemented Niece’s Chevy legacy.

Losing Niece wouldn’t cripple Chevrolet, but it’d sting. A switch to Ram could’ve made Niece a powerhouse, but they’re betting on their bowtie roots, doubling down on a partnership that’s defined their climb in the Truck Series. It’s a bold move, choosing loyalty over the shiny new Hemi hype. With the Dayton race weekend closing in fast, Ram is running short on time to add a team to their stable and start building the race program with them.

Josh Bilicki joins Niece Motorsports for two truck series Road Course Races

While Niece sticks with Chevrolet, they’re also shaking things up with new talent. The team announced a two-race deal with Josh Bilicki, who’ll pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet at Lime Rock Park on June 28 and the Charlotte Roval on October 3. Bilicki, with over 100 Cup Series starts, has just 11 Truck races under his belt, mostly with smaller teams.

“I’m excited to join Niece Motorsports and feel like this is a great opportunity for all of us. I haven’t raced in the Truck Series in a few years now, and the starts I made were for a really small team, so I’m excited to race for a team capable of racing for the win. That’s a goal of mine, and every year, I want to be in equipment that I feel can win. This is an opportunity that we could capitalize on, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we fought for the win in both races.” Bilicki said.

Trim-Tex Drywall Solutions and Lemons of Love, a nonprofit supporting cancer patients, are backing the effort. “Josh has been a great ambassador for Trim-Tex since 2011. We’ve proudly supported him from his amateur racing days, through professional sports car racing to NASCAR. We’re proud to have Josh represent us on the track and look forward to cheering on the No. 44 at Lime Rock,” said Trim-Tex CEO Joe Koenig.

The No. 44 has seen drivers like Bayley Currey, Conner Jones, Matt Gould, and Ross Chastain this year, with Chastain’s second-place at Charlotte as the team’s high mark. Bilicki’s road-course savvy could make waves, adding another layer to Niece’s 2025 story as they stay loyal to Chevy and chase wins on their terms.