2025 Snowball Derby: Which NASCAR Stars Are Taking Part, Entry List, Schedule, Where to Watch & More

The 58th running of the Snowball Derby is shaping up to be more than just a late-model race this December. It’s becoming a national stage spectacle, with several current-day NASCAR stars committed to Five Flags Speedway. What was once a regional short-track showdown is now a marquee year-end event with big-name crossovers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the center of the buzz is Kyle Busch, who’s returning after a multi-year absence. His presence, alongside other Cup and national-level drivers, adds serious weight to a race that has long been revered in short-track circles. But the real intrigue lies in how this mix of veterans and hotshots could change the dynamics of the Derby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who’s chasing the Tom Dawson trophy this year?

Kyle Busch is officially back in the mix, driving the No. 51 Lucas Oil car for Bryson Lopez Racing. This will be his first Snowball Derby start since 2020. He’s joined by Erik Jones, Noah Gragson, and Ryan Preece, all active NASCAR drivers with experience and respect in the short-track world.

The entry list also features several past Derby champions like Kaden Honeycutt, Ty Majeski, Derek Thorn, Erik Jones (again), and Noah Gragson. According to FloRacing’s entry list, Preece will make his fourth attempt at the Derby, having previously finished 4th in 2021. The total field is deep, with 50+ drivers expected, combining late-model regulars and NASCAR-series talent.

This isn’t just a local race anymore; it’s a convergence of grassroots speed and national-level ambition. Kyle Busch has two Derby wins under his belt from 2009 and 2017, and at this stage, he’s hunting a third to cement his legacy. Jones already owns back-to-back triumphs from 2012 and 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gragson grabbed his in 2018. Honeycutt comes in as the defending champ, Ty Majeski has two, and Thorn took 2022. Preece keeps knocking on the door. That’s a murderer’s row of proven winners, all sharing the same half-mile oval with a swarm of hungry regulars ready to play spoiler.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Derby week rundown

The action kicks off Thursday, December 4, with practice sessions at Five Flags Speedway. Friday, December 5, will be the qualifying day. The top 30 fastest cars lock in directly, while others battle for a spot.

On Saturday, December 6, the Last Chance Race and a couple of provisionals will decide the final grid spots. The 300-lap main event goes green on Sunday, December 7, at 1 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. ET.

This multi-day format gives teams time to dial in and for storylines to build, particularly when Cup Series stars are involved. Thursday shakes the rust off, Friday’s time trials separate the locked-in from the desperate. Saturday delivers the do-or-die drama, and Sunday serves the main course. It’s a full week of buildup that turns Pensacola into racing’s winter capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming and broadcast breakdown

FloRacing will stream the full week of Snowball Derby coverage, practice, qualifying, the last-chance race, and the main event. On Friday, the qualifying session will also be broadcast live on the NASCAR Channel.

According to Five Flags Speedway, all 2025 events (including the Derby) are being live-streamed via FloRacing. For viewers tuning in on TV, FloRacing supports Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, and is available on both iOS and Android.

ADVERTISEMENT

No ticket is needed to feel the heat. FloRacing’s wall-to-wall feed puts every hot lap and heartbeat in your living room, while the NASCAR Channel spotlight on qualifications pulls in the casual crowd. Whether on a big screen or phone, the Derby’s never been easier to follow from anywhere.

What makes 2025 feel extra special

The Derby has always been a cult short-track classic, but when Cup drivers like Kyle Busch and Eric Jones jump in, the narrative changes. Their commitment raises the stakes, not just for themselves but for every late-model racer in the pits.

Busch’s return feels especially significant. He’s won the Derby before (2009 and 2017) and is clearly motivated to go for a third. Meanwhile, names like Gragson, Jones, Majeski, Honeycutt, and Thorn bring legitimacy, continuity, and a real shot at glory. Combined, the lineup offers a rare blend of national star power and grassroots racing grit.

This isn’t just cross-series racing, it’s short-track tradition meeting modern NASCAR ambition. The big names bring eyeballs, the regulars bring heart, and the half-mile brings chaos. It’s the perfect recipe for December magic.