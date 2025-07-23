2026 Schedule Shake-Up: San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado Joins NASCAR’s Boldest Calendar Yet

Get ready for a wild twist in the NASCAR world, folks, because the 2026 schedule is about to get a serious shake-up with a thrilling new addition! NASCAR is rolling into uncharted territory next season, hosting a road course event at Naval Base Coronado, nestled across the bay from San Diego.

This isn’t just another race; it’s a bold leap onto an active military base, and the buzz is already building. Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovation officer, couldn’t hide his excitement. He called it “what is going to be, undoubtedly the most anticipated event of 2026,” and added, “I’m bullish on it being the best sporting event of the year.” With the sport pushing boundaries like never before, this move has the garage humming with anticipation as the calendar takes shape.

This Father’s Day weekend next June, all three national series will light up the track, turning the base into a racing hotspot. The Craftsman Truck Series kicks things off on Friday, June 19, airing on Fox Sports. It sets the stage with some high-octane action. The Xfinity Series rolls in on Saturday, June 20, broadcast on The CW Network, bringing more speed and excitement to the lineup.

Then, the Cup Series caps it all off on Sunday, June 21, streaming live on Amazon Prime and promising a grand finale on this unique stage. Naval Base Coronado, the race’s home, is no ordinary spot. It’s a powerhouse base housing 17 squadrons, three aircraft carriers, four SEAL Teams, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command squadrons, and a slew of other air, surface, and subsurface commands. Notable outfits like Commander Naval Air Forces, Naval Surface Force Pacific, Commander Naval Special Warfare, and the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest call it home, adding a layer of history and prestige to this groundbreaking event.

Now, the big question on everyone’s mind is what the race course will look like, and the answer’s still a bit of a tease. That will be unveiled sometime in the fall, but Ben Kennedy dropped a hint that it’ll clock in “in the ballpark of three miles.” That puts it ahead of this season’s longest Cup road course, Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez at 2.42 miles. However, it’s shorter than Circuit of the Americas’ 3.41 miles from last year, now trimmed to 2.4 miles. The Cup Series tackled Road America’s 4.408 miles back in 2021 and 2022, so this new track will carve out its own niche.

The course will snake through streets on the naval base and stretch onto the tarmac, Kennedy shared, blending a bit of street racing flair with military might. Drivers will zip past aircraft carriers and maybe even catch a glimpse of a couple of F-18s, looping back toward the base entrance. This layout is being crafted with help from iRacing, letting drivers test it virtually and chime in with feedback. Kennedy painted a picture of a mix of traditional street racing winding through base streets, cruising by those carriers, hitting the tarmac near military aircraft, and circling back.

Why the naval base? The idea sparked three or four years ago from a NASCAR team member. After chatting with “a handful of military bases,” Coronado stood out as “a really good fit.” Kennedy noted that many fans are former, current, or potential military members, making it a natural fit to explore. It also brings NASCAR back to Southern California, filling the void left since California Speedway in Fontana closed after 2023 and the Clash left the LA Coliseum.

The deal’s a one-year partnership for now, but Kennedy’s open to sticking around Coronado or even rolling this concept to other military bases. Fan attendance is still up in the air, with an announcement likely in the fall, though Kennedy expects “tens of thousands” with grandstands, suites, hospitality, and plenty of general admission tickets.

Cookie Monster to be Grand Marshal for Brickyard 400

Shifting gears to another exciting corner of the NASCAR universe, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is gearing up for a fun twist this year. Sesame Street’s beloved Cookie Monster is stepping into the spotlight as grand marshal, kicking off a Road Trip Across America with Indy as his first stop. This iconic blue monster will deliver the classic command for drivers to head to their cars before the race and handle the driver intros from the Victory Podium, bringing a dash of whimsy to the track.

Michael Kaltenmark, senior director of marketing at IMS, couldn’t resist the chance to host this furry star, saying, “One mention of Cookie Monster, and everybody’s eyes lit up. It didn’t matter their age. We all had sort of a familiarity and an awareness and understanding and certainly an affinity for Sesame Street and Cookie Monster.”

The IMS crew works hard to keep the race family-friendly, with kids 15 and under getting in free, and Cookie fits right into that vibe. Kaltenmark noted the excitement around the announcement, adding, “He’s a lovable monster who’s built his identity around consuming them. What’s not to like?” With his cookie-crunching charm, Cookie Monster promises to make this Brickyard 400 a treat for all ages.