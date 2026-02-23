Veteran F1 Broadcaster Left in Awe After NASCAR’s Atlanta Race, Leaving Fans Buzzing

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Shell Pennzoil Ford, Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com Ford and Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Pinnacle Toyota race through Turn 4 during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Autotrader 400 on February 22, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260222540

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Shell Pennzoil Ford, Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com Ford and Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Pinnacle Toyota race through Turn 4 during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Autotrader 400 on February 22, 2026, at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260222540

NASCAR and F1 may not share much on track, but in 2026, their rivalry for America’s motorsport spotlight has never been louder. F1’s explosive rise, fueled by U.S. manufacturers like Cadillac and Ford jumping in for 2026, has sparked a full-blown cultural tug-of-war, even as NASCAR still holds the edge in American viewership and search interest. But after NASCAR’s race at Atlanta yesterday, the debate took a hilarious twist. One of F1’s most recognizable broadcasters watched the chaos unfold…and immediately fell in love. His reaction? Let’s just say fans on both sides are buzzing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Buxton declares himself a NASCAR convert

F1’s own Will Buxton didn’t hold back on social media after witnessing the chaos at Atlanta. His verdict was short, loud, and very on-brand: “NASCAR convert confirmed. What a race. This is amazing.” That one tweet instantly sent both NASCAR and F1 fans into a frenzy, and honestly, it’s hard to blame him.

Because Atlanta delivered that kind of NASCAR race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 23XI Racing team stunned the field with a double-overtime victory, making him the first driver since Matt Kenseth in 2009 to win both the Daytona 500 and the very next NASCAR race. The final lap of the second overtime was peak NASCAR insanity: a three-wide scramble off Turn 4, with Reddick threading the needle past Bubba Wallace and Carson Hocevar. At the line? A paper-thin 0.164-second win over Chase Briscoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

And if Buxton wondered why fans call this track the “new superspeedway,” the stats did the talking:

57 lead changes, a new record for the reconfigured 1.54-mile oval.

271 laps, after two green-white-checkered attempts stretched the NASCAR race well past the scheduled distance.

A hurricane named Hocevar, whose aggressive moves moved the needle throughout the race and finally triggered the second overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wrecks came fast and heavy, too:

Lap 82: An eight-car pileup snared Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry.

An eight-car pileup snared Ty Gibbs and Josh Berry. Lap 259: William Byron slammed the wall and collected Austin Cindric, forcing a red flag and setting up the wild finish Buxton couldn’t stop talking about.

After all that chaos, it’s no surprise fans had plenty to say. Some were thrilled, some shocked, and some welcomed Buxton to the madness. The reactions? That’s a whole story on its own.

Fans share their takes

Will Buxton’s wide-eyed reaction to NASCAR’s Atlanta chaos lit up the entire motorsports fanbase. And the replies? Pure gold. Fans across NASCAR and F1 circles jumped in with excitement, jokes, and a little well-aimed cultural commentary. One fan immediately pitched the ultimate crossover broadcast:

“We need an altcast of him, Hinch, and Townsend calling Talladega. They’ll run out of whoas for every anxious moment real fast.” With Talladega Superspeedway being NASCAR’s 2.66-mile, 33-degree-banked chaos machine, where one mistake can trigger a 20-car pileup (which has happened often and will likely happen in the upcoming race), fans know Buxton’s booth reactions would be priceless.

Another fan called out the sudden backlash to Buxton’s newfound NASCAR enthusiasm: “I wonder if all these people hating on Will becoming a NASCAR fan are the same ones who bitched about Leigh Diffey calling NASCAR races for NBC.” The fan was referencing Leigh Diffey, who faced early criticism when he took over NASCAR on NBC’s Cup broadcasts in August 2024. However, over the course of time, he has since been embraced for his energy and professionalism. The fan believes the same might happen with Buxton.

Plenty of fans used the moment to celebrate Atlanta’s unmatched product, especially at Atlanta Motor Speedway (now EchoPark Speedway): “I’m convinced Atlanta is the best race in all of motorsports. Been to the last 3, they’re incredible… If you have a chance to go to one, go!” And they aren’t wrong. Not just the last 3, but every NASCAR race at EchoPark has been incredible, giving fans plenty to take home and talk about.

Another shared how 2026 has already won them back: “I barely watched any races in 2025, and so far have watched 2-for-2 on Cup races in 2026. I have been left PROFOUNDLY rewarded for tuning back in.” Well, compared with the 2026 season, the 2025 one felt a little dull, mainly due to the “win-and-you’re-in” playoff format. With NASCAR switching to the 10-race Chase in 2026, things are looking interesting right from the first NASCAR race.

One fan even joked, imagining the broadcaster appearing on F1’s Netflix series. “Side-by-side racing is what fans want—Buxton on the next D2S probably… /s.” If this reaction is any indication, NASCAR’s momentum (and its growing global appeal) won’t be slowing down anytime soon.