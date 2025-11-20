Veteran NASCAR Insider Claims NASCAR Too Crowded and Needs F1-Style Field Reduction

The debate has been raging for years. The idea of tightening up the NASCAR field isn’t new, and it’s only gaining traction. Back in 2019, the Xfinity Series reduced the field size from 38 to 36, and the sports’ second tier has never been in a healthier position. From a staggering 43 cars in 2012 to constant tweaks in the number of participants, the newly rebranded O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has seen significant changes over the years. But what about the Cup Series?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Drawing comparisons with Formula 1, a NASCAR veteran has flagged something simple and striking. Recounting a conversation with someone headed to Las Vegas for the F1 weekend, with a much tighter 20-driver field, has sparked talks about NASCAR’s roster. Has it become too sprawling, and are 40 drivers too much?

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny Wallace believes NASCAR needs to trim down

Speaking on the Coffee with Kenny podcast, Kenny Wallace asked all the right questions. He said, “Brittany says, ‘I know every Formula One driver.’ I mean, can you name every Cup driver? If you’re a fanatic, if you’re a fan fanatic of the Cup Series, can you name every driver? Maybe you can, but it’s way easier to be a fan of 20 drivers than it is 40. Hey, it’s just a conversation. It’s just a talking point. So respond right here. Is NASCAR too much?”

Remembering all the names of 40 drivers is near impossible, and with too many underdogs in the sport, making it big in the top level gets difficult. Sure, NASCAR fans may know the big shots like Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Brad Keselowski, and young guns like Carson Hocevar. But it’s all due to their personality, performance, and media presence. For the rest of the field, not every driver is known due to the size of the field.

Ironically, F1 is set to increase the number of drivers in the 2026 season. With the American brand Cadillac making its appearance, the field has increased from 10 teams to 11 and from 20 to 22 drivers. This marks the last year of F1 races with the 20 most talented drivers, making space for two more to join the exclusive club. But could this work for NASCAR?

ADVERTISEMENT

To view it from another angle, take the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit, for example. With 40 cars charging towards the green flag every Sunday, 36 charter teams, and four open entries, the Cup field can not only feel chaotic but also be costly. Supporters of a smaller grid say fewer teams would mean stronger financial stability for those remaining, a logic NASCAR has leaned on before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The field was trimmed from 43 to 40 cars in 2016 as rising expenses and shrinking sponsorship forced the spot to adapt. Historically, Cup Series have swung with the times. The 1950s often featured 33-35 starters; the 1970s expanded to 43 as US television money surged, and more recent economic pressures pushed the numbers back down again. Those advocating another reduction believe a cap in the low to mid-30s could create a healthier ecosystem. And now with Wallace’s shared proposal, could NASCAR actually adapt to F1’s 20-driver field?

To reiterate his point, Wallace added, “Do we have too many drivers in the Cup Series? And is NASCAR just too much? Kind of like me. You know, sometimes I’m too much. Is NASCAR too much? Cup Series or O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Truck Series, Mexican Series, Canadian Series. I mean, NASCAR’s all up in our sh-t. Is it too much? Now, personally, I don’t think so. I don’t think it’s too much, but she’s got a point.”

Fewer charters will mean fewer drivers on the grid. With talk about heavyweights like Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports fielding cars for 4 drivers and asserting dominance, debates about downsizing have been going on. And now with NASCAR and F1 going head-to-head again, one major topic of discussion arises as the F1 Grand Prix hits the Las Vegas track this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can F1 and LVMS coexist in an overloaded Vegas sports world?

As such, it’s generating some serious buzz in NASCAR and Las Vegas’s crowded sports market. Long before Formula One lit up the strip, NASCAR had already made a Las Vegas racing decision.

While F1’s temporary circuit comes and goes each year, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has remained the city’s permanent home for motorsports, hosting Cup Series events since the late 90s. Built in 1996 on a massive stretch of land north of Nellis Air Force Base, the speedway quickly became a fixture in the region’s growing sports scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local experts in NASCAR and F1 don’t compete for the same fans; instead, they complement each other. Las Vegas-based racing consultant Brendan Bussmann explains that “They can attract, in some cases, the same customer who just loves racing.” Comparing fan bases, he added, “The NASCAR customer that we saw just a few weeks ago is completely different than what will be coming in for F1.”

Amid all this, Bussman also emphasizes that had casino owners Ralph Engelstad and Bill Bennett “not taken a bet on NASCAR,” Las Vegas likely wouldn’t be hosting its third F1 race this Sunday.

That versatility extends to how the speedway operates today. Now, general manager Patrick Lindsay said the venue refuses to limit itself, noting, “We don’t like to kind of pigeonhole ourselves into just being a motorsports complex. We are an entertainment complex, and we are actually the largest entertainment complex in the city.”

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill echoed the broader value of the property, noting that “a lot of groups coming to Las Vegas for meetings look for something fun to do, especially during trade shows and conferences. Given the breadth of venues and the different locations, they are a real benefit and complementary to everything we’re doing in Las Vegas. They’re part of the draw.” With Las Vegas continuing to build new stadiums and arenas, leaders insist it’s not overkill; it’s exactly what keeps the city the entertainment capital it is.