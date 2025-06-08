“We’re Back in America’s Motorsport”: Dodge Officially Goes All In on NASCAR With Bold Statement for 2026 & Beyond

Just think back to Dodge’s glory days in the NASCAR Truck Series! Back in 2001, Ted Musgrave was absolutely on fire, piloting that Mopar-powered No. 30 Dodge Ram to back-to-back wins at Homestead and Marin Raceway. The roar of that Hemi V8 tearing down the straightaways was pure magic, and watching Musgrave fend off the pack showed just how dominant Dodge could be. Those were the days when Ram trucks were a force, racking up manufacturer championships in 2001, 2003, and 2004, plus driver titles with Bobby Hamilton Sr. in 2004 and Musgrave in 2005.

But then, like a punch no one saw coming, Dodge vanished from NASCAR after the 2012 season. Chrysler, their parent company, pulled the plug post-2008 recession, redirecting focus and leaving the Truck Series without its heavy hitter. No more Dodge in the Cup Series either, where they’d just clinched a championship with Brad Keselowski. The sport felt emptier with only Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota duking it out, and for over a decade, fans could only dream of hearing that Hemi rumble on a NASCAR track again.

Well, the fans’ prayers have been answered because guess what? Dodge is back, rebranded as Ram, and they’re coming in hot!

Ram’s big NASCAR comeback

Ram is charging back into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, and Stellantis, their parent company, isn’t stopping there. At a high-energy unveiling before the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis dropped the bombshell. “The Hemi is back,” he declared, standing by a sleek Ram 1500 concept race truck painted in Gloss Black and Molten Red. “We figured we might as well go back to racing. We might as well get back to America’s motorsport, back to NASCAR. First, with the truck, and with the intention to go to Cup after that.”

It’s been a long 13 years since Ram’s last official NASCAR run, which ended after the 2012 season when Dodge bowed out entirely, fresh off Keselowski’s Cup title with Team Penske. Now, Ram’s return marks them as the fourth manufacturer in the Truck Series, joining Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota. The Ram 1500 race truck, with its bold grille and Hemi V8 growl, is set to hit Daytona in 2026, and Kuniskis is already eyeing the Cup Series. But he’s keeping it real about the challenge. “I’m flying with no parachute here, We don’t have a team. I got a truck. I got the intention. I’m writing a deal with NASCAR. I’m going to Daytona. How am I going to actually do that? What is my team going to be? I don’t know. We’re looking for a date to the prom right now,” he said.

The Truck Series is the perfect re-entry point, thanks to the standardized Ilmor NT1 V8 engine, which cuts the cost and complexity of building a new program. Ram’s bringing distinct body panels—front bumper, hood, and rear bumper cover—to keep that rugged brand identity. While team partnerships are still up in the air, names like GMS Racing and Rackley W.A.R. Racing are floating around, with speculation about drivers like Spencer Gallagher. Kuniskis hinted at more details coming later this year, but the plan is clear: this isn’t a one-off. Ram’s in it for the long haul, with eyes on the Cup Series by 2028, potentially with Dodge alongside them.

The announcement, dubbed “Ram-Demption,” included a hype video shot at Darlington Raceway, with Kuniskis himself behind the wheel, promising, “We’re back in America’s motorsport, and we ain’t here to mess around.” NASCAR’s John Probst called it a “major moment,” noting Ram’s high-performance DNA fits the Truck Series like a glove. For fans who’ve missed that Hemi roar, this comeback feels like a homecoming, setting the stage for a fiercer, more competitive field.

Cleetus McFarland’s potential role in Dodge’s NASCAR revival

Here’s where things get wild: Ram’s return might come with a side of YouTube stardom. Enter Cleetus McFarland, aka Garrett Mitchell, the burnout king with 4.4 million YouTube subscribers—nearly triple NASCAR’s own following. Word is, McFarland could be a driver and brand ambassador for Ram’s Truck Series program, bringing his massive fanbase to the track. This isn’t just a comeback; it’s a calculated move to inject star power into a sport craving it. With half of NASCAR’s top-selling merchandise tied to retired drivers, the series needs fresh faces, and McFarland’s larger-than-life persona could be the spark.

McFarland’s no stranger to racing. In 2025, he made three ARCA starts with Rette Jones Racing, debuting at Daytona and nabbing two top-10s, including a 9th-place best. His in-car camera feeds have drawn tens of thousands of viewers, and NASCAR’s been hyping him hard. But pairing a YouTube sensation with a storied brand like Ram? That’s a gamble. Some fans are skeptical, with one X post joking that Ram wouldn’t bet it all on Cleetus alone, hinting at a “big name owner” and a “high upside driver” as the real anchors.

The strategy makes sense. McFarland’s digital reach could pull in younger fans, something NASCAR’s been chasing since Danica Patrick’s days. But the Truck Series isn’t YouTube burnouts—it’s cutthroat racing. Can McFarland’s ARCA experience translate to competing against Truck Series regulars? Ram’s banking on his charisma to boost visibility while they build a competitive program, possibly with teams like GMS Racing. If this works, it could redefine how NASCAR blends racing legacy with modern hype.

Ram’s return is more than a nostalgia trip. It’s a bold swing to shake up NASCAR, from the Truck Series to, maybe, the Cup Series. With the Hemi back and Cleetus in the mix, 2026 could mark the start of a new era—or a wild experiment.