What Happened to Bill Elliott? Does Chase Elliott’s Father Have Cancer?

For many longtime NASCAR fans, Bill Elliott represents an era of raw speed, fierce competition, and unforgettable moments. Known as “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville,” his calm, humble personality stood out in a sport full of loud personalities. And his achievements speak for themselves — he’s a two-time Daytona 500 winner, the 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion, and one of the most beloved drivers in the sport’s history. But lately, there have been rumors circulating about him having a terminal disease. Let’s find out what’s true and what’s not.

Clearing up all the floating rumors

This has been going on over the past year, where discussions online have included questions about his well-being and whether he may be facing health issues. However, when looking at verified information from publicly available and credible sources, including major news outlets, NASCAR records, and Elliott’s own public history, there is no concrete evidence that Bill Elliott is battling cancer or any serious confirmed illness.

His official biographies, including his public career page and current appearances, do not refer to cancer or ongoing medical battles. Reliable databases and career summaries, such as those on Wikipedia and racing archives, also include no mention of such a diagnosis.

Part of why these conversations exist likely comes from the fact that Elliott has kept a fairly private life in recent years. Unlike his son Chase Elliott, who remains a household name in today’s NASCAR Cup Series, Bill Elliott rarely speaks publicly and takes part in far fewer racing-related events. For a former champion and icon, that quiet lifestyle can raise questions. Fan curiosity grows when public figures step back, especially those who once lived their careers in the spotlight.

Another possible source of confusion can be traced to a tragic part of Elliott’s family history. His nephew, Casey Elliott, was a rising racer who passed away from cancer at the age of 21. That event is part of publicly documented motorsport history and remains a difficult moment remembered by the Elliott family and NASCAR fans. Because of the family connection and similar last name, some fans may unintentionally conflate that story with Bill himself, contributing to speculation.

But based on all reliable information available today, there is nothing to indicate Bill Elliott is facing a confirmed cancer diagnosis or ongoing treatment. Without statements from Elliott, his family, or reputable motorsports journalism outlets, there is no verified basis to claim otherwise.

While questions about his health circulate in fan spaces, the part that remains clear is how strong Bill Elliott’s legacy continues to be. Between his long list of victories, his record-setting achievements, and his role in shaping the modern era of NASCAR, he remains one of the sport’s most influential drivers. His impact also lives on through Chase Elliott, who followed in his father’s footsteps and became the 2020 Cup Series champion.

Imago NASCAR Driver Bill Elliott, Bill Elliott during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 18, 2001

Today, Bill Elliott seems content living more quietly, far from the competitive pressure and noise of full-time racing. Whether attending occasional racing events, supporting Chase, or simply enjoying life away from the spotlight, he appears to be doing so on his terms. And for a driver who built his career on speed, independence, and consistency, that seems fitting.

So while fans may continue to wonder about his health because they care deeply about him, the only information grounded in verified recordkeeping and publicly acknowledged sources is that there has been no confirmed report of Bill Elliott having cancer or a serious diagnosed medical condition.

While Bill Elliott enjoys a quieter life, his son Chase Elliott is keeping the family name front and center.

UniFirst returns to Chase Elliott’s No. 9

UniFirst will be the primary sponsor for the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in five races next season, kicking off at Darlington on March 22. The bold green scheme will also show up for both Martinsville weekends, Richmond on August 15, and the Charlotte ROVAL on October 11.

David Katz, UniFirst’s executive vice president of sales and marketing, could not be more excited.

“The team consistently represents the highest levels of performance and integrity, and we are proud to have our brand associated with them. We are looking forward to getting back on the track and are looking forward to bringing home some wins in 2026,” he said.

This marks the seventh year UniFirst has partnered with Elliott and the No. 9 team. Chase, the 2020 champion with 21 Cup wins, is ready to make it count.

“I am eager to see what 2026 has in store for our No. 9 team after a solid 2025. We will have the UniFirst colors on board at tracks where we had some promising runs last year, and that makes me confident we can build on those and hopefully get UniFirst to victory lane in the process,” he said.

UniFirst also outfits the whole Hendrick team and automotive group, so the relationship runs deep. From Bill Elliott’s quiet legacy to Chase chasing more checkered flags, the Elliott name keeps delivering, one generation at a time.