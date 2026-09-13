What Is Joey Logano’s Net Worth in 2026? Contract, Salary, and Career Earnings

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has spent much of his career turning big moments on the track into bigger opportunities off it. The Team Penske driver has built an impressive résumé with championships in 2018, 2022 and 2024, while his earnings have also been boosted by sponsorships and business ventures.

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At 36, Logano is still competing at the highest level and remains behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske. But just how much has the veteran driver earned throughout his career, and how much is he worth in 2026? Let’s take a closer look at Joey Logano’s net worth, salary, endorsements and business ventures.

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What is Joey Logano’s Net Worth?

According to The Times of India, Joey Logano’s estimated net worth stands at approximately $44 million in 2026, placing the Team Penske star among NASCAR’s highest-paid drivers. His wealth has been built through a successful Cup Series career, a substantial racing salary, sponsorship deals and several business ventures away from the track.

Logano reportedly earns around $9 million annually as the driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske. His income can also be boosted by race winnings, performance bonuses and playoff success. Beyond his on-track earnings, Logano has also benefited from commercial partnerships and other ventures that have helped expand his financial portfolio.

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Joey Logano’s Contract Breakdown

Joey has a long-term contract extension with Team Penske, which guarantees him an annual base salary of $9 million. This locks him up as one of the elite top five highest earners in the NASCAR Cup Series.

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When combining the base pay with performance-based race winnings, corporate licensing, and his personal endorsement portfolio. His total annual compensation is well past $10.4 million.

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What is Joey Logano’s Salary?

The veteran race car driver ranks as the fifth-highest-paid driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, earning a $9 million base salary exclusively from his driving contract.

Spanning a standard 36-race calendar, he is guaranteed to have a base contract that equates to roughly $250,000 per race just to slide behind the wheel. Unlike the older structures in NASCAR that relied heavily on a 60/40 prize money split between owners and drivers, Joey’s modern contract prioritizes a massive guaranteed base salary, backed by corporate sponsors like Giants, Shell, and Pennzoil.

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While this $9 million is entirely guaranteed, Joey also brings home an estimated $500,000-$1 million annually in race incentives.

Revenue Stream Estimated Annual Value Key Details Base Driving Salary $9,000,000 Guaranteed contract value for driving the No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Corporate Endorsements $1,400,000 Direct personal partnerships including Shell & Pennzoil and Coca-Cola. Race Winnings & Bonuses $500,000+ Variable payouts tied to Top 5/Top 10 finishes, stage wins, and playoff performance incentives. Licensing & Merchandise $500,000 Personal royalties from diecast cars, apparel, and fan gear sales. Total Annual Earnings $10,400,000+

What are Joey Logano’s Career Earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joey Logano earned an estimated $11 million between June 2018 and June 2019, with around $9.5 million coming from his racing salary and prize winnings. The remaining amount was generated through endorsement deals, making him the fifth-highest-paid driver in NASCAR during that period.

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Across his career, Logano has reportedly collected more than $43.6 million in salary alone. His endorsement portfolio has added another $57.5 million in value, with major sponsors including Shell, Pennzoil, Home Depot and Dollar General contributing to his off-track earnings.

Income Category Total Estimated Career Earnings Key Details On-Track Salary & Prize Winnings $43.6+ Million Combined race payouts, playoff checks, and base salaries from Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske. Sponsorships & Endorsements $57.5+ Million Corporate backing from heavy hitters like Shell, Pennzoil, Coca-Cola, and Home Depot. Total Professional Revenue $101.1+ Million Total gross career revenue generated purely from his stock car racing profile.

A Look at Joey Logano’s Professional Career

Logano is one of the only 10 drivers in NASCAR history to win three or more Cup Series championships. Known by the nickname “sliced bread” early in his career, he has transformed from a teenage prodigy into the only active multi-time champion with three titles under his belt.

His talent was noticed remarkably early when he was just 15 years old. Logano was signed by Joe Gibbs Racing when veteran Tony Stewart had abruptly departed the team. He was the fast track into full-time cop racing at just 18.

He was the youngest Xfinity winner, setting the record at 18 years old and again at 21 in 2008. He is also the youngest Cup Series winner, setting the record at 19. Along with that, Joey was named the Sunoco Rookie of the Year in 2009.

Despite his early records, intense pressure and inconsistent finishes eventually led JGR to replace him by 2012. However, that did not stop him from achieving more in the future. Logan’s career completely transformed when he moved to Team Penske in 2013.

Pairing up with crew chief Paul Wolfe, he established himself as a ruthless postseason competitor and master of the playoff format. He has secured 39 career Cup Series victories, maintaining an incredible active streak of winning at least one race in 14 consecutive seasons.

Joey Logano’s Brand Endorsements

Joey has established a premium portfolio of corporate partnerships that contributes an estimated $1.4 million annually to his income. His brand integrations span corporate team sponsors (who fund his No. 22 car) and personal endorsement deals where he serves as a direct commercial brand ambassador,

Company / Brand Active Since Shell & Pennzoil 2013 Drakkar Noir 2026 Panini America 2019 Coca-Cola Long-term Hunt Brothers Pizza 2024 Hair Club 2023 Verizon 5G Multi-year AAA Insurance 2017 MoneyLion Multi-year The Good Feet Store Multi-year

Joey Logano’s House and Cars

Away from the electrifying roar of the speedway, Joey Logano goes back to a palatial $3.6 million lakefront mansion nestled beside the serene shores of Lake Norman, North Carolina. This huge estate serves as the ultimate champion’s sanctuary and features a private dock, a custom pool, and a large multi-car garage designed to house his real passion. The home is a blend of rustic elegance and high-tech amenities, offering the multi-time NASCAR champion a peaceful escape to recharge with his family before the next high-speed race weekend.

Inside his state-of-the-art garage is a magnificent automotive collection that bridges racing history with modern luxury. Logano’s fleet has a custom Ford GT supercar, a rough Ford Raptor, and a variety of meticulously restored vintage classics, including a 1924 Model T and a rare 1937 GMC truck. For sheer adrenaline, he also keeps a drift-ready, matte-black Mustang alongside a custom hulk-themed limousine—an amazing reflection of a racing icon who collects horsepower both on the track and in his driveway.