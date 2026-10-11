What Is Tyler Reddick ’s Net Worth and Salary in 2026? Salary with 23XI Racing and Career Earnings

Tyler Reddick’s success on the track has brought his earning potential into focus. Following his historic 2026 Daytona 500 victory and a remarkable run of five wins in nine races, the 23XI Racing driver has strengthened his position in NASCAR. His multi-year contract extension with the team has added another layer to his financial outlook. So, what is Tyler Reddick’s net worth, and how much does he earn from racing?

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What is Tyler Reddick’s net worth?

According to MARCA, Tyler Reddick has an estimated net worth of $5 million. His career has continued to gain momentum, highlighted by his 2026 Daytona 500 victory while driving the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing. His on-track success and multi-year contract extension have also drawn attention to his earnings and overall financial standing.

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Tyler Reddick’s contract breakdown

Tyler Reddick signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing in April 2026, securing his future with the team beyond the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. According to Spotrac , the extension is listed in his contract history, although its financial terms have not been disclosed.

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The agreement came during a standout season for Reddick, who won five of the first nine races, including the Daytona 500. While the extension’s exact terms remain unconfirmed, it ensures that the No. 45 driver will continue to compete for 23XI Racing in the coming seasons.

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What is Tyler Reddick’s salary?

Tyler Reddick’s contract earnings have drawn attention following his multi-year extension with 23XI Racing in April 2026. According to Frontstretch, citing FOX’s Chris Myers, the deal is worth an estimated $8 million to $9 million annually. The team has not officially disclosed the financial terms, however, so the figure should be treated as a reported estimate.

Before the extension was announced, industry executives reportedly projected that Reddick could command around $7 million annually in his next deal, according to Sports Business Journal, as reported by On3. His new contract estimate would put him in a higher range, although a direct salary comparison with other NASCAR drivers requires verified figures.

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Reddick’s Daytona 500 victory also came with a share of the event’s record $31,045,575 purse. However, that amount covers the race’s overall purse, and his exact personal payout has not been officially confirmed.

What are Tyler Reddick’s career earnings?

Tyler Reddick’s on-track success has strengthened his earning potential throughout his NASCAR career. The 23XI Racing driver has recorded multiple Cup Series victories since joining the team in 2023, with his five-win start to the 2026 season further raising his profile. His multi-year contract extension, announced in April 2026, also puts his future earnings in focus.

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However, Reddick’s exact career earnings have not been publicly confirmed. According to Spotrac, NASCAR race earnings are no longer disclosed publicly, making it difficult to calculate his total income from salaries, race winnings, and performance bonuses. Sponsorships and endorsements may also contribute to his earnings, but their individual values have not been reliably reported.

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A look at Tyler Reddick’s professional career

Tyler Reddick’s career trajectory showcases a meteoric rise from a dirt track prodigy to an elite, championship-winning powerhouse. Before he captured global headlines in the NASCAR Cup Series, Reddick cemented his raw racing pedigree by winning back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series Championships in 2018 and 2019. Along with that, he made motorsport history as the first driver ever to win consecutive titles with two completely different race teams.

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After joining the premier Cup Series full-time in 2020, his clinical driving style brought breakthrough victories and a dominant 2024 Regular Season Championship. However, his absolute career peak arrived during a historic 2026 breakout campaign. Driving the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, Reddick broke a winless drought by conquering the 2026 Daytona 500. He immediately rewrote the history books by capturing five victories in the first nine races of the season, firmly establishing his legacy as a generational, elite racing talent.

Tyler Reddick’s Brand Endorsements

Tyler Reddick’s sponsorship portfolio includes several major brands associated with 23XI Racing and his No. 45 Toyota. The team is co-owned by Michael Jordan, and Jordan Brand features on Reddick’s car at select races. His other sponsors include Monster Energy and McDonald’s, both of which have appeared on his race car during the NASCAR Cup Series season.

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In April 2026, Rockstar Energy joined Reddick and 23XI Racing as a primary sponsor for select events. The partnership also includes marketing campaigns, digital content and other promotional activities featuring the driver. MoneyLion has also partnered with 23XI Racing, although its team-wide agreement should not be treated as a confirmed personal endorsement deal with Reddick.

Toyota plays a different role in his racing career as 23XI Racing’s manufacturer partner, providing technical and competitive support.