When an American Legend Confessed to His Long Kept Promise to Dale Earnhardt That He Still Honors

Dale Earnhardt may have had a reputation for being an ‘Intimidator’ on the racetrack. However, he was a very different person away from it. In fact, he had a great many friends away from the racing scene. One of them was Hank Parker Sr., the veteran professional bass fisherman. His friendship with Dale was a close one, and that has shown in the way he still honors their bond to date, years after the latter’s passing.

Parker’s own NASCAR experience was limited. However, the racing genes did live on in two of his sons, Hank Jr and his younger brother Billy, who enjoyed a brief tenure in the sport. But speaking about Hank Sr., he recently made an appearance on Dale Earnhardt Jr’s podcast and opened up about a promise he continues to honor.

A handshake deal at a ranch

Hank Parker Sr told the Dale Jr Download, “He and I had that ranch from 1986 until he passed away. Two months before he died, he and I sat by a campfire. We had not been going together; he had always liked to go right after the Cup banquet. I would always like to go in January, after Christmas. He didn’t like that, so we ended up not hunting together as much.”

Despite these difference of choices, it didn’t affect their bond. Parker added, “He had invited me to go together that same year to go to Silver City, New Mexico and elk hunt with him. We spent the time up there, so he said, ‘Hey, we’re going to the Piloncillo together this year.’ He went when I went in January.”

And then came the promise.

“Two months before he died, I did a handshake deal that I would never go back to the ranch without him, and he would never go back without me. I left a truck, deer stands. And as far as I know, he left the old Suburban at Cotulla airport. 15 years after his death, Gene Naquin asked me one day, ‘Is anybody ever going to come get that old Suburban?’ I said, ‘Probably not.’ Never went back.”

That says it all, about old-school friendships. They stick to their word. Parker and Earnhardt’s handshake deal wasn’t just any casual agreement. It was a lifelong promise that comes from a place of deep loyalty and honor.

Earnhardt passed away, but Parker could’ve returned, and his friend’s memories could have easily tempted him to return there, as a tribute or for any other reason. But no, once you give that word, you honor it. Parker showed that love through it. Maybe that was the true way of honoring his friend.

Parker was recently involved in the Earnhardt docuseries

Earlier this year, a new docuseries about the late champion dropped on Prime Video. This series lasted for four episodes and had heavy involvement from Dale Jr and his family. Parker also played a role in the series and helped fans understand Dale Earnhardt the person better. However, not every story about the late, great driver made it onto film, and Hank Parker spilled the beans.

He said on Facebook, “When they asked me to be part of the Dale Earnhardt documentary, I knew I had to share the stories close to my heart. This part is what was left out when they asked me if there’s anything else I wanted to say. Dale was more than a racing legend, he was my friend. We talked about a lot of things. But one thing I’ve always carried is the regret that I never asked him if he knew he’d go to heaven. It’s a reminder to never miss a moment to talk about faith. I hope this series shows a side of Dale that meant so much to me.”

The reason he got involved was to keep the 7-time champion’s memory alive. He admitted that there will come a time when Dale Earnhardt will be forgotten, and life moves on. Especially with the emergence of new heroes and new people. He even shared a story about Dale Earnhardt and an engine builder he brought over with him.

Ultimately, his friendship is an example that shows how even though life is mortal, a true bond isn’t. People will come and go, but the love and loyalty they share with each other will always remain immortal.