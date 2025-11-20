When Jimmie Johnson Almost Made a NASCAR Driver Quit Racing

Jimmie Johnson is really building a global legacy now, not just as a former NASCAR champ, but as a bridge between U.S. stock-car racing and international motorsport. He recently trotted out the iconic Camaro ZL1 in a NASCAR-style exhibition at Fuji Speedway, Japan, showing he’s serious about competing and promoting the sport beyond American soil. This race in Japan wasn’t just a fun road trip: it was part of Super Taikyu’s new “ST USA” class, which allows American-built muscle cars to run alongside Japanese endurance-style entries.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Johnson’s involvement is a high-profile signal; he’s not just attending, he’s representing. For longtime fans, especially outside of the U.S., it’s a big deal: Johnson isn’t just driving for himself anymore; he’s carrying the legacy of stock-car racing to new corners of the world. And now another Japan connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dover moment that nearly broke Fukuyama

When Jimmie Johnson and Hideo Fukuyama sat down for an interview on Super Taikyu TV, things got unexpectedly heartfelt. They started laughing about Fukuyama’s Cup debut way back in 2002 at Dover, a track many veterans still call brutal. Fukuyama admitted he remembers Jimmie watching him closely at the rookie meeting, like he was genuinely worried for the rookie’s well-being.

Johnson revealed that his concern wasn’t for show: Dover wasn’t just any track, it’s one of the most demanding ovals in NASCAR. Driving there as a newcomer is no joke. He praised Fukuyama’s 勇気 (that’s “courage” in Japanese), saying it took real bravery to face that kind of challenge for the first time. For Jimmie, that courage was visible, and it struck a chord.

Fukuyama then dropped a bombshell cloaked in humor: right before the race, he thought he was going to cry and just go home. That wasn’t just nerves; it was real fear. The pressure of being an international driver in the Cup Series, on a fearsome track, made him question whether he belonged. But even in that moment, he felt Jimmie’s concern as something more than just friendly worry.

ADVERTISEMENT

That memory resurfacing decades later is important. It highlights how tough rookie Cup racing can be, not just physically, but mentally. Johnson’s admiration wasn’t just for how fast Fukuyama drove; it was for how he carried himself, even when every instinct wanted to give up. That kind of respect runs deep in the racing world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And here’s the best part: Fukuyama didn’t quit. Despite how scared he says he was, he climbed into the car, took the green flag, and made history. That moment, of a driver nearly walking away, saved by courage and a mentor’s belief, is a big part of what makes motorsport such a powerful story.

It’s the same quiet respect that Kevin Harvick’s been calling out lately, when he wonders why Johnson’s unreal run doesn’t get the endless airtime it deserves. Owing to this, Kevin Harvick questions the ‘weird’ legacy of Jimmie Johnson as a NASCAR driver

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Harvick calls out Jimmie Johnson

Kevin Harvick believes Jimmie Johnson‘s NASCAR legacy isn’t discussed as much as it should be. On Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour earlier this year, Harvick responded to a fan who asked if Johnson’s five championships in a row are the most impressive feat in NASCAR history.

“Winning five championships in a row is insane,” Kevin Harvick said. “It’s a feat that nobody is ever going to do again. I think when you look back at that 48 team, Chad Knaus and Jimmie Johnson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and the things that they were able to accomplish during that timeframe, overlooked.

“That’s the problem with Jimmie Johnson leaving NASCAR and going to IndyCar. It’s like everybody forgot about things like this. It very well could be the most dominant piece of NASCAR history, winning five championships in a row. …The Jimmie Johnson era doesn’t get talked about like he’s a seven-time champion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvick then said that Jimmie Johnson was looked at as the third driver at Hendrick Motorsports despite being “dominant.” He said it because the team also had Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon, two of the most popular drivers in NASCAR history. It’s that under-the-radar respect Johnson always had, the kind that made him worry about a rookie like Fukuyama at Dover, that Harvick wishes got more shine.