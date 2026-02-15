Who Is John Hunter Nemechek’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Kennedy Mosley

John Hunter Nemechek married his partner, Taylor, back in 2020 and had two children together. Unfortunately, there was a bit of trouble in paradise, and the couple seemingly split up. Now the Legacy Motor Club driver has appeared to confirm the split when he recently posted a Valentine’s Day tribute to a woman named Kennedy Mosley.

Mosley also posted on her Instagram with the caption, “TV saw the hard launch first!”. The picture was of the two of them together at the Daytona International Speedway, ahead of the Daytona 500. Nemechek also happened to comment on it, saying that he loved her. So who is John Hunter Nemechek’s girlfriend? Let’s get to know all about John Hunter Nemechek’s girlfriend.

Who is John Hunter Nemechek’s girlfriend, Kennedy Mosley?

As it happens, Mosley is a model and was a former Miss Kentucky Teen USA winner. Mosley also represented her home state in Miss Teen USA in 2021. As a fashion model, she is no stranger to the spotlight, so NASCAR cameras should be easy to handle for her. Additionally, she is familiar with sponsorship requirements, as she has collaborated with Burberry, Zara, SKIMS, and more.

Mosley stands at 5 feet and 3 inches and was born in July 2004, making her 21 years old. Unfortunately, not much is really known about her personal life, aside from her job as a model. Although her social media does reveal that she has a sister named Aubrey, who also happens to be a model.

How did John Hunter Nemechek and Kennedy Mosley meet?

To be honest, Nemechek has been silent about his personal life for a long time. Especially on the back of unconfirmed rumors about his ex-wife, Taylor Stier. The last post of JHN and Taylor together was back in April 2025, when he penned an emotional birthday message.

In the next few months, it seemed that their relationship broke down and they separated. During that time away from each other, somewhere along the way, Kennedy Mosley entered Nemechek’s life. The Instagram post by Mosley was just the first time that their relationship has been made public.

What happened between John Hunter Nemechek and his ex-wife Taylor?

Once again, there is little to no information behind what happened between Hamlin and Stier. Until last year, things were good between them. In April 2025, Nemechek posted a public, affectionate birthday message to Taylor, calling her his “wife” and “best friend”. Whatever unfortunate circumstances that took place happened after this.

How much influence did Taylor have in his career?

When he paid tribute to Taylor at the time, he wrote, “It’s hard to put into words how much you mean to me. The world was blessed and given the most beautiful gift 30 years ago today… you. to my best friend, my baby mama, my wife, and the most beautiful person on this planet. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I’m so proud of the mom, wife, and person you’ve become. Here’s to a great day of making you feel special and celebrating you.”

As mentioned before, the couple were married in October 2020. Since then, she had been a huge influence in Nemechek’s life.

What is Kennedy Mosley’s Instagram

Kennedy’s Instagram handle is @ken.mosley. Meanwhile, she can also be reached at kennedymbookings@gmail.com, and those seem to be the only avenues of seeing her on social media. However, now that she has been publicly acknowledged as John Hunter Nemechek’s girlfriend, she has been posting about them together.

Given what has transpired in recent months with his personal life, John Hunter Nemechek needs this stability. Now he can fully focus on his budding NASCAR career with Legacy Motor Club. The 28-year-old began his Cup career at Front Row Motorsports on a full-time basis in 2020. He did move back to the Truck and Xfinity level in the next couple of years before returning for good from 2024 onwards. Now that he has a new rock to hold on to, it will be interesting to see where the future has in stake for the new couple.